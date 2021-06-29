FIW Exclusive: Craig’s head coach breaks down his Notre Dame pledge

Over the weekend the Irish added yet another offensive lineman to their 2022 recruiting class, when instate tackle Ashton Craig committed to the Irish.

Due to not being as active on some via social media Craig was a bit of an unknown when he made his pledge to the Irish. Although we were all ecstatic about his commitment, not many of us knew too much about him.

Due to the fact that I recently saw a few of his teammates at the Rise and Fire camp, I was able to connect with Lawrenceburg’s head coach Ryan Knigga. Above is our interview with his head coach’s analysis of what to expect from Craig and more about the newest member of the 2022 Irish recruiting class.