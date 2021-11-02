FiveThirtyEight updates Ohio State’s College Football Playoff Chances

It’s hard to believe, but Ohio State only has four regular-season games left on its 2021 college football schedule. That means the Michigan game will be here before you know it, and then hopefully, a postseason that has the College Football Playoff as a part of it.

We’ve been keeping tabs on the analytics that FiveThirtyEight keeps track of when it comes to the Buckeyes’ chances of getting into the CFP, and with every week, those odds continue to change. We can’t pretend to tell you what all goes into the formula for calculating these sort of things, but we’ll trust that whatever algorhythyms and special sauce ingredients go into making the sausage are on point according to geniuses there.

We’re checking in again and can tell you that Ohio State’s chances of getting into the College Football Playoff are still pretty good after taking care of business against Penn State. But there are other factor involved too. Michigan State beating Michigan, Cincinnati continuing to win, Alabama looking fantastic again, and many more things have the model continuing to change by the week.

So, here’s a look at the eleven teams that have the best chance of making the College Football Playoff as it stands right now, who they play, and what the chances are if each wins out.

Michigan Wolverines (7-1)

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes the quarterback as Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – vs. Indiana

11/13 – at Penn State

11/20 – at Maryland

11/27 – vs.Ohio State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

11 percent

Chances if win out

59 percent

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-0)

Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – at North Carolina

11/13 – vs. NC State

11/20 – at Clemson

11/27 – at Boston College

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

14 percent

Chances if win out

94 percent

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-1)

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – vs. Navy

11/13 – at Virginia

11/20 – vs. Georgia Tech

11/27 – at Stanford

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

14 percent

Chances if win out

34 percent

Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-1)

Oct 30, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks up at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 55-3. Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – at West Virginia

11/13 – vs. TCU

11/20 – at Texas Tech

11/27 – vs. Oklahoma

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

16 percent

Chances if win out

97 percent

Michigan State Spartans (8-0)

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – at Purdue

11/13 – vs. Maryland

11/20 – at Ohio State

11/27 – vs. Penn State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

22 percent

Chances if win out

> 99 percent

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

What Oregon coach Mario Cristobal said about Ohio State postgame

Sep 11, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – at Washington

11/13 – vs. Washington State

11/20 – at Utah

11/27 – vs. Oregon State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

23 percent

Chances if win out

89 percent

Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1)

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) puts his hands on his helmet after a failed 4th down pass to Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) against Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – at Nebraska

11/13 – vs. Purdue

11/20 – vs. Michigan State

11/27 – at Michigan

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

41 percent

Chances if win out

98 percent

Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0)

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell leads the Cincinnati Bearcats onto the field to warm up before the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Murray State Racers on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – vs. Tulsa

11/12 – at USF

11/20 – vs. SMU

11/26 – at Eastern Carolina

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

41 percent

Chances if win out

77 percent

Oklahoma Sooners (9-0)

Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams (13) lines up for a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/13 – at Baylor

11/20 – vs. Iowa State

11/27 – at Oklahoma State

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

50 percent

Chances if win out

> 99 percent

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) leaves the field after Texas A&M hit a field goal as time expired at Kyle Field. Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 on a field goal as time expired. Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – vs. LSU

11/13 – vs. New Mexico State

11/20 – vs. Arkansas

11/27 – at Auburn

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

52 percent

Chances if win out

> 99 percent

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Nov 15, 2014; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia mascot UGA IX is shown on the field during their win over the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Georgia won 34-7. Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/6 – vs. Missouri

11/13 – at Tennesee

11/20 – vs. Charleston Southern

11/27 – at Georgia Tech

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

78 percent

Chances if win out

> 99 percent

