FiveThirtyEight once again updates Ohio State and other contenders’ playoff chances after fourth CFP Rankings

The list of contenders to make the College Football Playoff is starting to whittle down. In all reality, there are realistically just eight teams that have a shot to get into all the fun, and Ohio State is one of them.

Twice a week, we take a look at the FiveThirtyEight Playoff Predictor to see who has the best shot at making the final four teams that will play for a place in college football history. We do it after each round of games, and also after the CFP Rankings come out on the following Tuesday because that too changes the odds.

In the case of Ohio State, it has been fairly stable with a slight increase almost every time as it continues to win. But what about the other teams in the mix?

Here is how things stand after the fourth College Football Rankings were unveiled on Tuesday evening.

Oklahoma Sooners (10-1)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 28: Oklahoma Sooners animal mascots Boomer and Sooner pulling Sooner Schooner Conestoga wagon on the field before the game against the LSU Tigers in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Remaining Schedule

11/27 – at Oklahoma State

12/4 – Big 12 Championship (if win over Oklahoma State)

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

24% (up from 23%)

Chances if win out

85% (down from 87%)

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1)

Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/27 – at Stanford

(no conference championship game as an independent)

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

28% (up from 19%)

Chances if win out

31% (up from 22%)

Michigan Wolverines (10-1)

LOOK: Michigan marching band's futile attempt to troll Ohio State

Michigan marching band takes the field before the Northern Illinois game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

Remaining Schedule

11/27 – vs. Ohio State

Story continues

11/27 – Big Ten Championship (if win over Ohio State)

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

30% (down from 31%)

Chances if win out

>99% (no change)

Oklahoma State Sooners (10-1)

Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (3) celebrates during a 24-14 win against Baylor on Oct. 2. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/27 – vs. Oklahoma

12/4 – Big 12 Championship (if win over Oklahoma, or loss by Baylor)

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

41% (down from 43%)

Chances if win out

98% (no change)

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-1)

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud named semifinalist for Maxwell Award

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls an audible against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/27 – at Michigan

12/4 – Big Ten Championship (if win over Michigan)

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

52% (up from 49%)

Chances if win out

>99% (no change)

Cincinnati Bearcats (11-10)

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Michael Young Jr. (8), left, and quarterback Desmond Ridder celebrate after Ridder ran the ball toward the end zone that set up a touchdown during the 1st half at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Remaining Schedule

11/26 – at Eastern Carolina

11/26 – AAC Championship

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

56% (up from 52%)

Chances if win out

88% (up from 82%)

Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1)

Jan. 1, 2020; Orlando, Florida; Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al entertains the fans before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/27 – at Auburn

12/4 – SEC Championship vs. Georgia

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

56% (down from 59%)

Chances if win out

> 99% (no change)

Georgia Bulldogs (11-0_

Nov. 15, 2014; Athens; Georgia mascot UGA IX is shown on the field during their win over the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. Georgia won 34-7. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Remaining Schedule

11/27 – at Georgia Tech

12/4 – SEC Championship vs. Alabama

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

82% (no change)

Chances if win out

>99% (no change)

