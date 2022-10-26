New FiveThirtyEight College Football Playoff prediction has two Big Ten teams making the four team field

We are now less than one week away from the first release of the 2022 College Football rankings, and we have a much better idea of where everything stands with who are contenders and who is not when it comes to being one of the four teams that get into the field.

There are six undefeated teams in FBS still; Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, Clemson, and TCU — but that doesn’t mean each has an equal shot at reaching the College Football Playoff — far from it in fact.

We like to keep an eye on FiveThirtyEight and its playoff prediction model to see what the analytics say about the College Football Playoff, and there have been some major changes over the last couple of weeks as undefeated teams continue to fall on the sword.

In the most recent playoff predictions, FiveThirtyEight has a rare treat, two Big Ten teams with a couple of the best four odds to play for all of the trophies and confetti. There’s still a long way to go, but here’s what the popular analytics website says about the teams with the best chance of reaching the College Football Playoff.

As a side note, we’re only including those teams with a double-digit percentage chance or better because it’s unlikely any team comes from outside of this population. You can head on over and play around yourself to see what happens if certain teams lose, win out, or win the conference.

USC Trojans (6-1)

Dec 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears tight end Elijah Mojarro (81) celebrates with USC Trojans wide receiver John Jackson III (80) after scoring a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the second quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

12% (⇑)

Chances if win out

60%

Oregon Ducks (6-1)

Sep 24, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) audibles against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

13% (⇑)

Chances if win out

72%

Oklahoma State (6-1)

Oct. 30, 2021; Stillwater; Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy looks up at the scoreboard during the fourth quarter against Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

15% (⇑)

Chances if win out

94%

TCU Horned Frogs (7-0)

Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs with the ball past Baylor Bears cornerback Kalon Barnes (12) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

27% (⇑)

Chances if win out

>99%

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

31% (⇑)

Chances if win out

99%

Tennessee Volunteers (7-0)

Fans storm the field after Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama. Syndication The Knoxville News Sentinel

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

37% (⇑)

Chances if win out

>99%

Michigan Wolverines (7-0)

Oct 15, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines cheerleader celebrates after a touchdown in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

38% (⇑)

Chances if win out

>99%

Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0)

Oct 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates after catching the third-quarter touchdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

60% (⇑)

Chances if win out

>99%

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool (9) and teammates celebrate a play during the second quarter against NC State at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Ncaa Football Clemson Football Vs Nc State Wolfpack. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

61% (⇑)

Chances if win out

>99%

Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws downfield during the 2nd half as Georgia takes on Vanderbilt at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. on Saturday, Oct. 15th, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Chances of making the College Football Playoff

62% (⇑)

Chances if win out

>99%

