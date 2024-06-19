Five young players who have caught the eye at Euro 2024

Five young players who have caught the eye at Euro 2024

Euro 2024 has already been littered with big contributions from young talent with the opening round of fixtures having seen several starlets shine.

Here are five young players who have already impressed at Euro 2024 this summer.

Germany’s group stage started perfectly as the hosts kickstarted Euro 2024 with a 5-1 thrashing of Scotland. Jamal Musiala won the man-of-the-match award in Munich but fellow wunderkind Florian Wirtz was equally impressive.

After a coming-of-age campaign at Bayer Leverkusen that saw the 21-year-old win the Bundesliga title and Player of the Season award, Wirtz scored the first goal of the tournament with a sweeping finish to get Germany up and running.

Germany’s new magic duo 🪄 Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz have impressed everyone at #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/m6SZiFDaXv — DW Sports (@dw_sports) June 18, 2024

The midfielder was excellent in pockets of space between defensive lines, interchanging with Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan as Scotland struggled to cope. Germany’s cast of creative talent is good enough to go deep into the tournament and Wirtz will be firmly at the centre of their challenge.

Lamine Yamal – Record-breaker.

The Spanish sensation has already broken a host of records since emerging at Barcelona, becoming the youngest debutant and goalscorer for Spain when marking his first appearance with a goal in September.

Now, the 16-year-old is the youngest player in European Championship history after dazzling during La Roja’s 3-0 win over Croatia. Yamal is dripping in quality and provided an assist with an inch-perfect cross for Dani Carvajal to steer in the third.

🇪🇸📚 Lamine Yamal (16) still studying for school whilst at #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/NTBokahnQp — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) June 19, 2024

Yamal, who cannot legally drive a car in Spain, has now recorded seven goals and assists in eight appearances for the national team. His potential appears limitless.

Jude Bellingham (England)

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that Jude Bellingham is still just 20 years old. As the midfielder charged around the pitch in Gelsenkirchen dragging an unconvincing England with him against Serbia, it was another performance that reminded us of Bellingham’s brilliance.

Bellingham was the match-winner at the Arena AufSchalke with a brave header as he powered into the penalty box, the difference on the night to help settle England’s nerves in their opener.

After winning a La Liga and Champions League double in his debut season at Real Madrid, earning the Spanish division’s Player of the Season award in the process, it’s full focus on success this summer in an England shirt. Should he have a big summer, the Ballon d’Or will be within reach.

Bellingham, however, is not the only supremely gifted youngster on Real Madrid’s books. Arda Guler’s first season with the Spaniards took time to catch fire due to injury problems before the talented teenager scored five times in five appearances across the run-in.

The secret, if you can call it that, is now out. Guler marked his European Championship debut with a stunning goal as Turkey beat Georgia in an enthralling encounter this week. Guler’s goal, placed perfectly into the top corner, was a moment of class from a player dubbed the ‘Turkish Messi’.

He’s the youngest-ever player to score on their European Championship debut, eclipsing a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

Francisco Conceição’s fine season on loan at FC Porto earned the winger a place in Portugal’s plans this summer, with the 21-year-old having scored eight times during a breakout campaign at the Estádio do Dragão.

The son of ex-Portugal international and recently-departed Porto boss Sergio, Francisco followed in his father’s footsteps by making an impact at a European Championship.

Francisco Conceição’s dad Sérgio scored a hat trick against Germany at Euro 2000. Now it’s Francisco’s turn to leave a mark for Portugal at the Euros 🤝 pic.twitter.com/6Up5yQY8mc — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 18, 2024

Off the bench with Portugal struggling to break down a stubborn Czech Republic team, he took just 111 seconds to find the stoppage-time winner for Roberto Martinez’s side. A first international goal for Conceição and perhaps lift-off for his career with the national team.

Read – Euro 2024: Five things we learned from Matchday One

See more – Euro 2024 Awards for Matchday One – Guler Golazo, Magic Musiala

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok