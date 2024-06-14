After five years, Steve Hoffman steps down as head football coach at Johnson High School

Steve Hoffman has stepped down as head football coach at Johnson High School.

Hoffman, 54, confirmed his decision on Friday. He said he has no immediate plans to coach again.

He declined to say why he's leaving the post he has managed for the last five years, saying he doesn't want "to burn any bridges." He added that he will contemplate retirement, but first wants to spend time with his wife and kids this summer.

"I'm weighing my options," Hoffman said. "I've got some things lined up, but I'm ready for a break, chill out a little before I figure out what to do next."

Hoffman, who has coached for 26 years, reached a milestone last season when he won the 100th game of his career in a 49-27 victory over Anderson. His best team was the 2021 Jaguars who went 9-2, finishing in second place in district. His overall record at Johnson is 32-19.

Hoffman was selected as Johnson's first head coach in 2019. He had previous stops in Corsicana, Cleburne, Clemens and Del Rio. He said he considers Johnson's first victory as a varsity team, a 31-22 win over Lockhart, as his favorite memory with the Jaguars.

"This is a great school district, a great school," he said. "There is great support from the parents. It has everything you could want. In a couple years, this is going to be a good place. It already is a really good place."

