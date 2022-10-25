Five years later, James Franklin admits Penn State is still not elite

After coming up one point shy of a victory over Ohio State in 2018 for the second season in a row, Penn State head coach James Franklin made a passionate statement about how Penn State was going to go from being comfortable being great to breaking through and being an elite program.

“We have gotten comfortable being great. We will no longer feel comfortable being great,” Franklin said in his postgame press conference in 2018 after a 27-26 loss to the Buckeyes.

So, as the Buckeyes once again roll into town for a game this weekend, and five years later, where does Franklin think Penn State stands on that mission to be elite?

“I think in a lot of ways, we’ve taken some steps in the right direction but there’s still some areas that we need to get resolved,” Franklin said during a press conference this week when asked to reflect on his previous comment. “I voiced this over and over again, the excitement I have for the leadership that we have in those two positions, and that’s with total respect and appreciation for the past as well,” Franklin said referring to Penn State’s new president and athletics director since his comments five years ago.

A lot has happened in the last five years, of course. But Franklin’s statements were the subject of ridicule after Penn State lost on the road at Michigan State the following week, and Penn State came up short against Michigan before the end of the regular season, and the year ended with a loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl.

Penn State did have a nice 2019 season that ended with a victory in the Cotton Bowl, but the 2020 and 2021 seasons saw Penn State slump into mediocrity with its record. And Penn State has already taken one brutal hit this season against Michigan, in which Penn State was dominated in all areas from start to finish.

So yes, there is still work to do for Penn State to be considered elite.

Here is what Franklin said after the 2018 loss to Ohio State.

