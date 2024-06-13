Five years later: Binnington, Parayko and Blues fans remember Stanley Cup triumph

ST. LOUIS – Five years ago, the Blues classic “Let’s Go Blues” chant became “We Went Blues” when the Note captured their first ever Stanley Cup.

Jordan Binnington, Colton Parayko, and fans came together for the Blues’ We Went Blues Day on the fifth anniversary of winning the cup Wednesday night.

“It’s a special day,” Parayko told FOX 2. “One of those days, you go into your room and look at your Stanley Cup ring and enjoy it a little bit.”

Binnington said that as the years go on, you realize how difficult it is to win Lord Stanley.

“It’s also crazy at the same time,” Binnington explained. “What a special year that was and reflecting on a day like today.”

A couple hundred fans filled the Enterprise Center’s ice level to participate in the sold-out trivia night.

“All I remember was the clock hitting zero,” Blues fan Brandon Clark said. “I was watching guys throw sticks and gloves; we are throwing things around the living room. It is still kind of a pinch-me moment.”

The Blues will be celebrating the Stanley Cup win for the next couple of days. The Blues Summer Sale, followed by an open house at Enterprise Center and a try-ball hockey event at Brentwood’s inline rink, will all be available Saturday.

