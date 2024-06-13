Five years ago today, the Warriors tumbled back down to earth originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

For five years, the Warriors were an 18-wheeler on a full tank, barreling downhill, crushing all in its path. A mere glimpse of that rolling beast in the rearview mirror was enough for many NBA teams to surrender and accept the inevitable.

Until that unforgettable evening five years ago Thursday when the tires blew out and the truck skidded off the pavement and over the embankment.

While the rest of the NBA could once again breathe freely, those along for the incredible five-year ride that was the Golden State Warriors turned to stone. This was the end. They knew it before it was official.

June 13, 2019, was the night Golden State fell from indomitability. When the beast broke down and the “Super Villains” were vanquished. When the Warriors Invitational, as cheerfully described by Draymond Green, reassumed its previous branding: NBA Finals.

When the Warriors lost Game 6 of the 2019 Finals, they also lost the series to the Toronto Raptors, the magical run that made them global celebrities, the cloak of invincibility they carried with them each time they stepped onto the floor.

The single most catastrophic moment came late in the third quarter with the Warriors holding an 83-80 lead. Klay Thompson, having one of greatest games of a fabulous career, rose for a breakaway a dunk attempt and was fouled by Toronto’s Danny Green. Thompson landed awkwardly, immediately clutched his left knee and remained on the floor for about a minute.

The crowd at Oracle Arena, loud enough to rattle the building’s exterior glass, went silent with anxiety. Stephen Curry grabbed the ball with two hands, slammed it off the court, trudged to opposite basket court and sat alone on the floor. Thompson, after being helped to his feet, limped toward the locker room with team medical personnel and general manager Bob Myers.

Then, suddenly, Thompson turned and limped back toward the court, his reemergence met with a thunderous ovation rooted in relief. He shot and made two free throws, pushing the lead to five, after which DeMarcus Cousins committed a foul so Klay could be subbed out and examined in the locker room.

Thompson had scored 30 points, in 32 minutes, 8-of-12 shots from the field, 10-of-10 from the line. On a night when Curry’s shot was missing (6-of-17, 21 points), Thompson's offensive rating was an absurd 161. He was replaced by Quinn Cook.

Golden State was outscored 34-25 after Thompson left the floor, and the Raptors found their way to a 114-110 victory. The Warriors were 0-3 at Oracle in the series, and Toronto won the first NBA championship of its 24-year existence.

Thompson underwent an MRI test shortly after the game and was diagnosed with a torn left ACL.

Finals lost. Season over. Oracle aura gone. Dynasty dead.

The Warriors were in a bind after losing Kevin Durant to a ruptured right Achilles’ tendon in Game 5 in Toronto, but losing Thompson punctured their core and flushed their collective superpower. After taking their first championship (2015), they established their dynasty credentials by opening each of the next four seasons as the heavy favorite to win the title.

One devastating instant pulled Golden State back to the NBA pack. Thompson was the team’s most effective two-way player, the practically perfect yin to Curry’s yang. Steph was the lithe two-time NBA MVP with six consecutive All-Star Game appearances. Klay was the sturdy All-Defensive team member whose scoring was the biggest factor in making him a five-time All-Star.

With Durant deciding to rehabilitate in Brooklyn and Thompson sidelined for the 2019-20 season – and Curry limited to five games due to an early-season injury – the Warriors posted a 15-50 record that was the worst in the NBA.

In the five seasons since the 2019 NBA Finals, Golden State’s regular-season record is 197-183 and it has missed the playoffs (three times) more often then made them (twice).

That 2022 NBA Finals triumph over the Boston Celtics was less an extension of their dynasty than a marvelous singular achievement. The Warriors were the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, finishing 11 games behind the top-seeded Phoenix Suns. Golden State was not favored until Curry’s nuclear Game 4 performance in Boston.

Make no mistake, the Warriors were indeed a dynasty. It was brief but spectacular, with five successive runs to the Finals and the strenuous back-to-back conquest. They lacked the endurance of the San Antonio Spurs, who never won back-to-back titles but remained an annual threat by winning at least 50 games in 19 of 20 seasons.

The Warriors are regulars in the NBA’s daily discourse because of those five wonderful seasons. We might never see anything like it again. And despite the Curry-Green-Thompson core, they have not again approached the dominating levels of yore.

They have been trying ever since 2019 to recapture the essence that was. The dazzling ball movement, the defensive firestorms that melted opposing offenses, the third-quarter eruptions that turned close games into routs.

This fall followed one serious injury, which illustrates the value of a healthy roster. The Warriors might not have continued to lay waste to the rest of the league, but they would have been in the conversation every year.

