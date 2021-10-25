Five Yankees named Silver Slugger Award finalists

Aaron Judge hypes up crowd after walk off to clinch playoffs

Although the offense was the Yankees' biggest disappointment this season, the Yankees still have five Silver Slugger Award finalists.

Among them are Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, both of whom carried the Yankees from August through the regular season. Judge's .287 average was the best of his career, while his 39 homers and 98 RBI were his second-best marks. Stanton hit 35 home runs and drove in 97 runs - in his final 54 games, he racked up a .984 OPS.

DJ LeMahieu was named a finalist among second basemen, along with Marcus Semien (TOR), Jose Altuve (HOU), Jorge Polanco (MIN). Gary Sanchez, who hit 23 home runs, could win his second Silver Slugger Award if he can beat out Salvador Perez (KC) and Mike Zunino (TB).

Joey Gallo was also named a finalist among DH's, despite having only nine hits as a DH this past season.