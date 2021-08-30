Five Wisconsin Badgers in line to surprise this season

The Wisconsin Badgers will take the field at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday and open their 2021 season against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The game will show us a lot about who this 2021 team is, as both they and the Nittany Lions are set for bounce-back seasons after struggling for the most part last year.

It won’t be the result that tells us that story, though, as Penn State will be a really tough test. What will do that is how Graham Mertz looks in his first action of the season, what the defensive end position looks like without Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand and whether Jalen Berger and Chez Mellusi can form a lethal duo in the backfield.

As part of our season preview series, I went through the roster today and focused on five players that are set to surprise this season.

RB Isaac Guerendo

Much of the talk surrounding the backfield focuses on 1a and 1b starters Jalen Berger and Chez Mellusi, for good reason. But Guerendo is the fastest back the Badgers have in a backfield loaded with athletes and reportedly has taken a hold of the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. Why is that significant? Neither Berger nor Mellusi figure to rise to a 25-30 carry workload and the position group as a whole will likely be rotated constantly throughout the year. Despite only carrying the football 11 times in 2 games last season, Guerendo has the chance to make a massive impact this season and become a pleasant surprise for Paul Chryst and his staff.

DE James Thompson Jr.

Thompson's season was cut short last season when he suffered a season-ending injury on his first snap of the Michigan game. Now fully healthy, the former three-star recruit is in line to be a primary backup in Jim Leonhard's defensive end rotation. People around the program have raved about Thompson's play for a year now. Given health, we now get to see it fully play out on the field.

C Joe Tippmann

Joe Tippmann entered training camp as a depth option on the interior of the offensive line. As camp progressed, the redshirt sophomore reportedly started getting reps at center with the first-team offensively line and now seems to have a good chance to win the job from multi-year starter Kayden Lyles. As The Athletic's Jesse Temple notes, "Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph said before fall camp began that he would use Tippmann at center and guard but that he would 'probably get more reps early on at center.' By the end of the first week, he had begun taking the first-team center snaps." You don't see a young player like Tippmann overtake a starting job from a guy like Lyles without showing a lot of positives. If he starts, he'll be in line to be a big surprise for the Badger offense.

CB Alexander Smith

Smith saw extended action during Wisconsin's Duke's Mayo Bowl victory over Wake Forest. While he and the rest of the secondary struggled at times to stay with the Demon Deacon wide receivers, there were some real positives to take away from Smith's performance. The redshirt junior is now in line to be a primary backup for Caesar Williams and Faion Hicks on the outside. When he does see the field in nickel packages or on the outside, I like his game enough to say he'll turn some heads with his play.

DE Matt Henningsen

Henningsen, like Thompson Jr., suffered a season-ending injury during the Michigan game last year. Now he's set to be the team's best at defensive end, and a return to his 2019 form (24 tackles, 5 tackles-for-loss, 4 sacks and 2 passes defended in limited action) would be a welcome sight for Leonhard and his unit. The upperclassman made The Athletic's annual 'freaks list,' and will get plenty of opportunities to live up to that billing.

