Five winners from Auburn vs. Penn State

Saturday night did not go the way the Tigers intended, but some positives can still be taken away from this game.

The most impressive thing was Auburn’s ability to fight back after getting down. We’ve seen Auburn teams in the past surrender on offense early in the game when momentum starts to shift. Auburn looked calm, and it executed. It never backed down. Sure, there were some miscues, but the Tigers didn’t look panicked or out of sorts. I hope it translates to success in the future. Auburn needs a big road victory.

Here are five winners from Saturday night’s 28-20 loss to Penn State.

1. Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter

Tank Bigsby looked solid. He had 23 rushing attempts for 102 yards and two touchdowns. A 4.5 yards per carry average against one of the better defenses in the country on the road is solid. His ability to bounce plays to the outside and stiff arm defenders for extra yardage is impressive. Jarquez Hunter continues to impress fans. The freshman averaged seven yards a carry on Saturday night. Nine attempts, 63 yards, including a massive hurdle to pick up a first down late in the game. This kid is going to be special.

2. John Samuel Shenker

The tight end position has emerged as a legitimate threat in the passing game. Shenker had five receptions for 62 yards. Shenker had nine catches all of last season, and in 2021 he already has 11 through three games (ties the most receptions in a season by a tight end since C.J. Uzomah in 2014).

3. The offensive line

I'm incredibly proud of this offensive line. They gave Nix multiple clean pockets, and consistently gave him time to find the right read. They also established the running game by cleaning up blocks and letting Bigsby and Hunter bounce it outside or get in space. This unit is leaps and bounds ahead of where I thought they could heading out of fall camp. I'm very impressed they were able to communicate and limit penalties (only two false starts) in a hostile environment.

4. Auburn's defensive line (run stopping)

While Auburn's defensive line drummed up no pressure on Sean Clifford, the unit's ability to stop the run is legit. Penn State had 84 rushing yards and averaged 2.5 yards per carry. The Tigers may not be able to hold Georgia and Alabama to those numbers, but the defensive line can at least hold the point of attack.

5. The future of the program

I'm hopeful this coaching staff can make adjustments moving forward. This team has a lot of talent, and it had multiple opportunities to win the game last night. I trust Bryan Harsin has this program going in the right direction. Auburn showed it can hang with anyone last night. The competitiveness is what fans were looking for. I expect it to turn into a couple of wins.

