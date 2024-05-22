Five Williamston football players sign to take their talents to the next level

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – On Tuesday, five Williamston Football players put pen to paper to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. Noah Dunckel will play football at Hope College and Zach Cribbs will do the same at Alma College. Ollie Brown is staying true to his name and will play at Brown University next fall. Luke Chambers is heading to Heidelberg and Sam Woodbury will wrestle at Davenport. And it was only fitting this group all signed together.

“It’s really just cool to see the cultivation of everyone playing together for like eight years now,” Dunckel said. “It’s great to see everybody get to a place that they want to be and it’s just great as a group.”

“It’s really special,” Brown said “I’m just grateful for the opportunity and I’m just glad to see the support around the community.”

“I’ve been up growing up with these guys my whole life and it’s really cool to just have all of us accomplish a big goal like this,” Zach Cribbs said.

All five of the athletes credited the staff and coaches at Williamston High School for helping them get to where they are today.

“Our motto ‘Champions in the classroom, champions on the field, and champions for life’ they have put that in my brain since I was a little kid,” Luke Chambers said.

“It’s really meant a lot playing on the same side of the ball as all four of them the last two years has really meant a lot,” Sam Woodbury said. I know all four of them have bright futures ahead on the field and I wish them nothing but success.”

