Five of the wildest things about 16-inning Dodgers vs. Padres marathon

Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
The Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night at Petco Park, winning 5-3 in 16 innings against their NL West rivals.

“You can listen to the excitement, elation after the game,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the game. “A lot of high-fives, maybe a couple of beer showers, guys really just on adrenaline. Just finding a way to win a ballgame. It should count as two but unfortunately it doesn’t.”

The game was 1-1 after nine innings and nobody again scored until the 15th, with each team scoring two runs. In the 16th, the Dodgers scored two more to take the 5-3 lead before holding the Padres scoreless in the bottom of the frame.

BOX SCORE: Dodgers 5, Padres 3 (16 innings)

Will Smith gets tangled up with Victor Caratini in the 13th inning.
Here are some of the wildest facts from Wednesday game:

– The Dodgers set an MLB single-game record issuing eight intentional walks.

– The 16-inning game was the longest since MLB implemented the new extra-innings rule for the 2020 season. It also lasted 5 hours, 49 minutes.

– The Padres went hitless from the 5th to the 15th innings – until Tatis Jr.'s two-run homer off Corey Knebel tied the game and sent it to the 16th.

– It was the first game in MLB history with two multi-run homers in the 15th or later, according to STATS. A.J. Pollock followed up Tatis' homer in the 15th with a two-run shot to lead off the 16th and break the tie.

– The Dodgers bullpen gave up one hit in 9⅓ innings of work. Since 2000, the only other time a team's bullpen tossed that many innings while allowing 1 hit or fewer was the Dodgers (10⅔ innings pitched) on April 29, 2007 – also at Petco Park.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dodgers-Padres: 5 wildest things from 16-inning game

