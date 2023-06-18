Five wild stats from Giants' historic 15-0 thumping of Dodgers

The Giants are on a roll.

They've won 21 of their last 30 games and eight straight on the road, but certainly one of the most satisfying victories of this stretch was their 15-0 blowout over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Nothing tastes sweeter that absolutely destroying a rival in their own home, and the Giants made history in more ways than one by doing so:

The Giants say that was their largest margin of victory ever in a shutout at Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/C3JitrQsce — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 18, 2023

The @SFGiants are the first MLB team to have 15+ RBI in a game without getting any from the 3-4-5-6 spots in the order since the A's did so at Seattle on August 10, 1987.



Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire were among the middle-of-the-order hitters who had 0 RBI for Oakland that day. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) June 18, 2023

At 15-0, the Dodgers suffered their largest home shutout loss in 125 years.



On September 20, 1898, the Pirates won 15-0 at New Washington Park against the Brooklyn Dodgers.



Those 2 games make up the largest home shutout losses in Dodgers franchise history. pic.twitter.com/FfWllyVgcD — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 18, 2023

Most lopsided shutout ever for Giants vs Dodgers:

16-0 on 7/3/1949 at Polo Grounds



(Giants lead 15-0 right now) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) June 18, 2023

If the Dodgers don't score in the 9th, 15-0 would be their worst shutout loss since August 8, 1965, 18-0 at Cincinnatihttps://t.co/yol45Xi1e9 — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) June 18, 2023

Following their win Saturday, the Giants sit a half game back of the Dodgers in the NL West and 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Arizona Diamondbacks. They'll look to close out a perfect road trip Sunday at Dodger Stadium, then continue their NL West gauntlet by welcoming the San Diego Padres then Diamondbacks to Oracle Park this week.

Hopefully after Saturday's win, their bats still have some hits left as they look to make moves within the division.

