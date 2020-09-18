Pressing Week 2 fantasy football questions: Will Bills' inspired Week 1 play-calling continue to boost Josh Allen?

Each week of the season brings with it a new set of questions. Here, we’ll attempt to lay out five of the most pressing in the NFL. The answers to those will reveal deeper truths about how the rest of the story of the 2020 season will unfold. We’ll find that these revelations will have a lasting impact on not just fantasy managers, but the league as a whole.

1 - Is this a brand new Bills offense?

The Seattle Seahawks suddenly pass-first approach was perhaps the most surprising Week 1 play-calling result, but not far behind were the new-look Buffalo Bills. While Brian Daboll already did plenty of good work with Josh Allen and the Bills offense on a conceptual basis in 2019, his 2020 debut was even more encouraging.

Frankly, you need to do quite a bit of searching to find a negative note from the way the Bills called offensive football during the opening slate.

First and foremost, their play-action usage was ultra exciting. No team made more use of the play fakes than Buffalo in Week 1:

Interesting note from Week 1, the Bills led the NFL by a decent gap with 24.7% of their plays being play action. Last year they ranked 24th in play action play rate.



Josh Allen on play action:

- 18 attempts

- 12 completions

- 165 yards

- TD

- 114.4 passer rating — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) September 15, 2020

Given that the team ranked in the bottom-10 in play-action rate in 2019, this looks like a big shift. The results speak for themselves, as Allen was quite efficient on these plays.

And that’s not where their deception stopped, either. Buffalo used motion at the sixth-highest rate in the NFL, per NextGen Stats. We’ve seen teams like the Rams, Chiefs, and Ravens shoot their offensive efficiency to new heights by incorporating layers of pre-snap motion over the last three years. If Buffalo is joining that club, it’ll be huge.

Additionally, the Bills didn’t just throw the ball more — they threw it in an intelligent manner. The team’s 58 percent pass rate on early downs (1st and 2nd) with a lead greater than three points was the third-highest mark in Week 1. That clearly shows an aerial-first philosophy. Even better, they threw it in a fashion that reigned in Allen’s erratic play. In 2019, Allen sported a 9.4 intended-air-yards average on his pass attempts, fifth-highest among quarterbacks. Week 1 saw Allen drop to 5.8, a bottom-10 mark.

Of course, the Bills will make use of Allen’s rocket arm in the vertical passing game with downfield masters like John Brown and Stefon Diggs at points this season. But this shows they are more focused on creating opportunities in the intermediate ranges with Allen, another area of the field where Brown and Diggs are elite separators. Such an approach will only make the offense more efficient and most importantly, massage errors out of their quarterback’s game. Usually a wild stallion of a thrower, Allen was the third-most accurate quarterback last week:

The Bills don’t have any delusions about their quarterback’s flaws. They know just as well as you do he makes mistakes and has hideous missed throws that go viral on Twitter on a seemingly weekly basis. That’s fine. Buffalo has consistently shown they’re smart enough to work around those issues, making the good outweigh the bad.

The smart teams make life easy on their young quarterbacks. We’ve seen Buffalo do just that over the last two offseasons from a personnel perspective by bringing in a bevy of gifted wide receivers and talented running backs in the draft. Now, Week 1 showed us they are taking every step in the book to accomplish that goal from a play-calling perspective.

If we see similar utilization and strategy in Week 2, it will be time to reimagine our expectations for the Buffalo offense. And to be clear, we’re not talking about results. We’re talking process. Josh Allen and the Bills offense has another cake matchup against Miami after trashing the other AFC East bottom-feeder last week. Big numbers will be the expectation. Positive fantasy results are certainly in the cards for Diggs, Brown, Allen, and the backs. That’s not the main point.

