Five Webb City Cardinals Sign to Compete at the Next Level

WEBB CITY, MO – Five Webb City athletes signed to compete at the next level on Wednesday afternoon. The sports the signees played included: football, cross country, golf, basketball and baseball.

Connor Gayman signed to play football at Missouri Valley. Emily Countryman signed to run cross country and track for Missouri Southern. Levi Lassiter will join the first class of Pitt State’s new golf program starting next season. Barron Duda will join Jeremy Jackson’s squad at NEO and pursue a career in collegiate basketball. Shaun Hunt of Webb City baseball will continue his career to join John Wood Community College in Quincy, Illinois.

Barron Duda described the whole signing process as a major relief.

“The biggest thing is that this is a relief,” said Duda.

“Finally knowing where I’m going to go play, and having an idea of how next season will look is very nice. It’s a huge burden off of my shoulder.”

Webb City catcher Shaun Hunt spoke to the amount of years, and training he had put into a collegiate baseball career.

“I’ve worked since I was about 13 years old,” Hunt said.

“I’ve been to college games, and see this as a huge next step forward in this process. I’m not done yet here at Webb, but this is definitely something I’m looking forward too.”

Similar to Hunt, Gayman discussed the hard work that went into his signing day, and how he initially didn’t think he would earn a scholarship.

“It’s pretty special for me,” Gayman said.

“I didn’t think I was going to be able to sign somewhere on a scholarship, so I put in a lot of hard work.”

Lassiter, who will be joining Pitt State’s inaugural golf program, said he wants to bring leadership and encouragement to his teammates.

“I’m looking forward to bringing leadership towards this team,” said Lassiter.

“I’m looking to be very encouraging to my teammates, and looking to build relationships on and off the golf course.”

