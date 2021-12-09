Five ways Auburn can win the early signing period

The early signing period is under a week away and Auburn is hard at work trying to add to their 2022 recruiting class.

This will be the first full class that Bryan Harsin and his staff were able to recruit and a strong early signing period would be big for the program.

As it stands, Auburn has 13 commits but is looking to add players at pretty much every position on the roster. While some of these needs will be addressed with high school recruits, some will be filled with transfers.

Auburn’s class currently ranks 34th in the country and 13th in the SEC. However, since it only has 13 members the Tigers have plenty of room to add players and have a chance to vault up the rankings. It seems unlikely that Auburn will add every one of their targets, but they have a great shot at landing several and it will be interesting to see what the class looks like when the dust settles on Dec. 15.

With that being said, here are five things Auburn can do to win the early signing period.

No flips

I had a great time with my auburn family i cant wait to get here💙🧡#WAREAGLE🦅 pic.twitter.com/X14HIXy9s7 — Eston Harris Jr. (@ejHarris20) December 6, 2021

Nothing stings more on signing day than when a commit flips to one of you rivals. Auburn fans still remember when George Pickens flipped from Auburn to Georgia in 2019. While the loss of a player is always a blow, it’s magnified on signing day when everyone is focused on recruiting and there is not a chance to salvage the loss. It will be important for Auburn to ensure that none of their current commits flip to another school.

Have the commits put pen to paper

Speaking of flips, the best way to prevent a flip is to have the player signed. With the creation of the early signing period recruits can sign their national letter intent ahead of the original signing day in February and end their recruitment. Auburn needs to get as many of their commits signed as possible to prevent any last-minute flips. This also enables coaches to prioritize other recruits who are uncommitted.

Beef up the trenches

It is no secret that Auburn’s offensive line has struggled the past several years and the first step in fixing this is recruiting. Auburn currently has two offensive linemen committed, three-star offensive tackle Eston Harris Jr. and three-star offensive tackle Drew Bobo. However, after Auburn moved on from Mike Bobo it seems unlikely Drew Bobo will play at Auburn. The Tigers are in the hunt for several offensive lineman, both transfers and high school recruits. It is vital that Auburn lands several of them.

On the other side of the ball, Auburn has a need along the defensive line. The Tigers have one defensive lineman committed in four-star Caden Story and need to add multiple players along the defensive front. The top target is four-star Khurtiss Perry, the No. 11 defensive lineman in the country. Auburn is also going after three-star defensive tackle Enyce Sledge, four-star defensive tackle Tyre West, four-star defensive tackle Jeffrey M’Ba.

Auburn is also pursuing four-star Antavious Woody, an FSU commit, who the Tigers are recruiting on both sides of the ball.

Take advantage of change at LSU

One of the strengths of LSU is their ability, regardless of their coach, to lock down the top-end talent in the state of Louisiana. However, with the Tigers moving on from Ed Orgeron and hiring Brian Kelly, Auburn has a chance to poach several of the state’s top players.

Two of Auburn top targets are four-star running back Trevonte’ Citizen and four-star corner Austin Ausberry, both who are from Louisiana. Both of these players would typically be a much harder get but the coaching change at LSU has given an opportunity and they need to cash it in. Auburn is also going after four-star LSU commit cornerback JaDarian Rhym and has a solid chance to flip him.

Land playmakers on offense

Thanks to @CoachHarsin and @CoachKeyz for taking the time to come out and spend time with my family and I. #WarEagle 🦅 pic.twitter.com/wFN2CBMSCy — Darrius Clemons (@DarriusClemons) December 8, 2021

Auburn is in need of some playmakers on offense. The Tigers have commitments from four-star athlete Omari Kelly and three-star wide receiver Jay Fair but are looking to add more. The Tigers need to land a top-end wide receiver and they have a very good shot at doing so in four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons, who is perhaps Auburn’s top target on offense. The Tigers are also in the final group for three-star receiver Camden Brown.

At running back Auburn has two studs in Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter but has little depth. Auburn already has one running back committed in four-star Damari Alston but would love to add another one. It looks like Auburn has zeroed in on two running backs as their top targets, Citizen and four-star running back Justin Williams. If Auburn loses out on Citizen, then it seems like Auburn will focus on Williams and has a great shot to land him. If Williams commits to Tennessee that would seem to bode well for Auburn adding Citizen to the class.

