Five ways that Auburn can upset No. 12 Ole Miss on Saturday

Auburn returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night to face No. 12 Ole Miss, and will enter the game as underdogs.

According to the latest line from BetMGM, the Rebels are 6.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 55.5 points. According to ESPN, Ole Miss has a 77% chance to earn the road win.

Auburn appears to not stand a chance on Saturday, but there are several aspects of the game that the Tigers could use to their advantage.

Here’s a look at what all needs to work out in Auburn’s favor in order to secure an upset win over Ole Miss in front of the home fans on Saturday night.

If Auburn's defense does what it does best

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart is sixth in the SEC with 273 yards passing per game. However, he only completes 64% of his passes, which is 9th best in the conference. If Jaylin Simpson and DJ James dictate the Rebels passing game, the Tigers’ win chance goes up.

If we see the good side of Payton Thorne

Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne has not lived up to his full potential in the passing game this season, as he has been held to under 100 yards passing in three games this season. However, we have seen his potential several times this season. He threw for 141 yards against UMass in the season opener and 282 yards against Samford. Ole Miss’ defense is infinitely better than those two defenses, but if Thorne gets going in the passing game it could mean success for Auburn.

Its an odd week

Auburn’s 2023 season through six games has been a roller coaster. After a solid opening game with UMass, Auburn struggled to win at California. The trend has continued as Auburn played great against Georgia, but stumbled in its next game to LSU. If consistency remains, Auburn should have a solid showing against Ole Miss.

If they slow down Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins has 403 rushing yards this season, which is 9th best in the SEC. Looking at analytics, one of Ole Miss’ weaknesses is run blocking with a grade of 64.4. On the flipside, Auburn has a grade of 83.1 when it comes to stopping the run. Marcus Harris will be the guy to watch this week. If he plays at a high level, Auburn will disrupt the Rebels’ offensive game plan.

If Auburn wins the battle in the run game

Backing on what was previously mentioned, Auburn and Ole Miss are No. 4 and No. 5 respectively in SEC’s rushing rankings. Auburn will need to have a big day defensively to stop Ole Miss, but will also need to do their part on offense to counter. A big day from Jarquez Hunter, Jeremiah Cobb, and Robby Ashford is a must.

