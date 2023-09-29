Five ways that Auburn could upset Georgia on Saturday

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is upcoming, and the host Auburn Tigers are looking to avoid its first 0-2 SEC start since 2015.

The odds are stacked against them, as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are favored by sportsbooks, as well as the ESPN matchup predictor. No matter the odds, Auburn is not completely helpless in this matchup.

When looking at data from Pro Football Focus, there are two areas that favor Auburn. There are also outlying factors that could benefit Auburn if several things bounce their way.

Here are five ways, if done properly, that Auburn can upset the top-ranked Bulldogs on Saturday.

The game is at Jordan-Hare

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

There’s the infamous lore of “Jordan-Hare magic” that has shown up during Georgia’s trips to Auburn. Auburn smashed then-No. 1 Georgia, 40-17 in the 2017 game. In 2013, the famous “Miracle in Jordan-Hare” play took place which set the table for the “Kick Six” just two weeks later. Georgia has gotten the best of Auburn over the last six seasons, but you can never count out a weird play or two bouncing in Auburn’s favor.

If Payton Thorne gets it together

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Payton Thorne showed signs of a found identity in Auburn’s win over Samford, where he gained 465 yards by himself. However, he took a step back in his first action against an SEC opponent when he passed for just 44 yards in Auburn’s loss to Texas A&M. Hugh Freeze has taken some of the blame for Thorne’s play, and is seemingly giving him one more chance to prove why he’s the starter. What better way to break out than to do it against Georgia?

The running backs flip a switch

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Another unit that has not taken off yet is the running backs. The Tigers rush for 197 yards per game but have yet to have one back that puts forth a dominating performance. Jarquez Hunter and Brian Battie will need to step up in the absence of Damari Alston. Playing well against a team that allows 87 yards per game could bring momentum to their side.

Auburn's pass defense steps up

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

A string of injuries to Georgia’s running back corps has forced the Bulldogs to pass more. Georgia’s Carson Beck has passed 1,184 yards and six touchdowns through four games, and seven receivers have logged over 100 receiving yards to this point in the season. Auburn grades at 91.7 in coverage according to Pro Football Focus, so they have a realistic chance of slowing down production.

If the likes of Jaylin Simpson, DJ James, Kayin Lee, and Donovan Kaufman step up and limit Beck’s ability to pass, the Bulldogs could struggle offensively.

Auburn's run defense plays its part

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

There are very few cracks in Georgia’s machine, but one is their ability to block for their backs. According to Pro Football Focus, Georgia’s worst grade belongs to run blocking, which comes in at 68.5. To counter, Auburn grades out at 85.8 in rush defense. Donovan Kaufman, Marcus Harris, and Larry Nixon III, all of whom grade above 80 in rush defense, will need to be instrumental in disrupting Georgia’s run game.

