Five Vols earn ABCA/Rawlings All-Region honors

Tennessee is in the midst of one of its best baseball seasons in school history.

The Volunteers have made the College World Series for the fifth time in program history and are returning to Omaha, Nebraska for the first time since 2005.

Five UT players have earned American Baseball Coaches Association /Rawlings All-Region Teams honors.

Three Tennessee players received first-team honors, while two were named to the second team.

The players are listed below.

Chad Dallas, Pitcher, First-Team All Region

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Jake Rucker, Third baseman, First-Team All-Region

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Liam Spence, Shortstop, First-Team All-Region

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Max Ferguson, Second baseman, Second-Team All-Region

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Jordan Beck, Outfielder, Second-Team All-Region

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

