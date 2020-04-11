Look, if you clicked on this story, you're already likely aware that it's going to be dumb. But just in case you ended up here by mistake, welcome to what's going to be a dumb story.

Cool. That's settled.

With the NFL Draft becoming a remote event and teams having to use things like Zoom, Microsoft Teams and other sites and apps to communicate, that means there could be an opportunity for them to use virtual backgrounds on their calls. You know, the same kinds you use when catching up with your family or having happy hours with your friends well before regular happy hours usually occur (which is perfectly fine, by the way).

So, with that in mind, here are five virtual backgrounds the Redskins should consider using during the NFL Draft. Will they consider using them? No. But should they? Yes.

1) This picture of Terry McLaurin starts the list. Opponents should get used to seeing this side of McLaurin as he breaks away for six, so if any of them call the Redskins during the draft, this background will help them in that process:

2) Should Ron Rivera, Kyle Smith and Washington elect to take Chase Young, they should then change their background to the following photo of the sky. Why? Because it's the same view that opposing QBs will have each Sunday after Young or Matt Ioannidis or Jonathan Allen or Montez Sweat or Ryan Kerrigan or Daron Payne or Tim Settle puts them on their back:

3) This next choice - which features the Jets celebrating at FedEx Field - may confuse some, but here's the reasoning behind it. In mid-November last season, New York destroyed Washington, Sam Darnold went off for four scores and a tight end named Ryan Griffin or Griffin Ryan (you probably would believe either) had 109 yards and a receiving TD. 2019 was full of disasters, but that afternoon might've been the worst. So, if the Redskins go with this background, perhaps it'll serve as a constant piece of motivation:

4) Here's a screengrab of a sad Jerry Jones. That's all the explanation that's needed for it to be considered:

5) There's a scene in The Other Guys where Allen (Will Ferrell) tells his partner Terry (Mark Wahlberg) that they should start calling themselves the "Febreze Brothers" "because it's so fresh right now." Terry hates the idea, but the Redskins may love it. With Rivera in and Bruce Allen out, it's feeling really fresh these days for the Burgundy and Gold. That's why this collection of Febreze bottles may make the most sense of all to be their virtual draft background:

