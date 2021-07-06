Five Vikings breakout candidates before training camp

The Minnesota Vikings are going into a training camp where there are plenty of new faces.

Patrick Peterson, Dalvin Tomlinson and others make up this year’s free agency signings. There are also some enticing rookies who could be looking at big roles.

Training camp will be a good time for fans and analysts to predict how the Vikings will be using certain players. Until then, here is a list of a few players who could be looking at breakout seasons in big roles:

TE Irv Smith Jr.

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. (84) runs up field after catching a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Smith has the potential to lock down the tight end one role. He could be in line for more targets now that Kyle Rudolph is gone. In the past, Smith has shown flashes of promise. It's not hard to find articles from 2020 predicting he will be the Vikings' breakout star. But now that it's 2021, Smith having a big year seems more certain.

CB Cameron Dantzler

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) is shown during a timeout during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

If Dantzler can play like he did down the stretch of 2020, the Vikings have found a very good cornerback. As PFF's Ben Linsey pointed out: "after returning to the field in Week 11, he earned a coverage grade of 83.9 while allowing a passer rating of 41.9 on passes into his coverage." In a year where plenty of rookie cornerbacks got burned up and down the field, Dantzler ended up improving and standing out among the pack. Let's see if he takes another leap in his second NFL season.

DE Patrick Jones II

Jan 27, 2021; National defensive lineman Patrick Jones II of Pittsburgh (90) drills during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Despite only being a third-round pick, Jones has a chance to start as a rookie. That's because the defensive end spot opposite Danielle Hunter is still kind of a question mark for the team. If Jones starts, players like Hunter, Sheldon Richardson, Dalvin Tomlinson and others could command more attention. That will leave Jones with some beneficial situations in the pass rush.

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Dec 5, 2020; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette (6) runs in for a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Smith-Marsette is entering into a pretty interesting training camp situation. The rookie has a chance at the wide receiver three spot. Smith-Marsette has deep-threat ability and the Vikings lack depth at wide receiver after Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson on the depth chart. Smith-Marsette could be looking at a big role.

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Dec 13, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) reacts after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tomlinson showed he could rush the passer pretty well in 2020. He had 3.5 sacks, 10 QB hits and a PFF pass rush grade of 74.6. Now, he will presumably be paired with Michael Pierce, a run-stopping nose tackle, quite often. Also, Danielle Hunter and Sheldon Richardson will most likely be playing a lot. Tomlinson might be expected to take on a pass-rushing role with Pierce alongside him. He also might not get the attention that players like Richardson and Hunter receive. That could lead to situations where Tomlinson has one-on-ones in the pass rush.

