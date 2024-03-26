Here are five new-to-UTEP football players who have had quick starts to spring practice

This is a spring of radical change for the UTEP football team, but not for everyone on it.

Scotty Walden's first move after leaving Austin Peay was to bring a bunch of Peay with him, including 11 players and much of his staff.

When asked to identify some early standouts in the first week, many of the names he came up with were returners, but he also pulled out three of those players who came with him from Austin Peay — running back Jevon Jackson and receivers Kam Thomas and Trey Goodman.

They serve as a bridge to the new era in their own way, taking on a leadership role that comes with familiarity with the system.

"Where it really is a bridge is in the weight room, drills and when things get hard at practice — they know what they're doing," Walden said. "Those guys have such an empowerment because they've been in our culture — some of those guys were in our first recruiting class at Austin Peay and now, like Trey Goodman, this is his fourth year in our shop. He knows culturally how we do things."

Here are some players new to UTEP who have stood out after four practices.

Trey Goodman, receiver

He was an all-conference player at Austin Peay last season when he had seven touchdown catches as part of his 34 receptions for 721 yards. He's been an early standout at practice as he should slide right into a starting receiver spot.

"Coach Walden, the way he runs this program, it's the ultimate accountability program," Goodman said. "For me, having been with him four years now, I'm using my experience as an advantage for me and for the team. We're going to need everyone, so helping those guys with my experience being around coach, bringing them along, giving them the insight I have so we can all be successful as a team, that's what I bring to the table most."

Jevon Jackson, running back

The anchor of Austin Peay's running game last year, Jackson rushed for 1,414 yards on 252 carries with a team-leading 10 touchdowns. He'll battle Ezell Jolly for the starting spot and figures to be a major contributor.

He said his familiarity with Walden gives him a big role this spring.

"Leadership," he said. "I've been with him, I know what he wants. Talking with the players, getting the message he's trying to send to the players, I'm a lifeline from players to the coach."

Quintavius Warren, nosetackle

Warren, who had two tackles last year against UTEP when he played for Jacksonville State, has been an early standout on the the three-man front along with fellow nosetackle Sione Tonga'uiha. Before Jacksonville State, Warren was a standout at Northeast Mississippi Community College.

"The first week has gone well, I'm getting the hang of the new system" Warren said. "The growth I've seen, I'm more focused on the task ahead, stacking days."

Jake Hall, linebacker

The transfer from Orange Coast College is running with the first team along with returner Nate Dyman and Tray Dunson, a transfer from Gardner Webb. Hall had 56 tackles last season with an interception.

"He's had some fierce practices," Walden said. "He's been physical, a silent assassin. Sometimes you forget he's in the building, he doesn't say a lot, but he's working hard and I love what he's doing."

Tray Dunson, linebacker

Dunson had five tackles, with one for a loss, last season against Austin Peay, which is what caught Walden's eye.

"His leadership has been impressive as a new guy from Gardner Webb," Walden said. "We played against him, he lit us up, that's why recruited him. I'm glad he's on our side. He's a long, active player."

He's an early standout on a team that's going to have a new look this year.

