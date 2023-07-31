Five unique programs the SEC should at least consider regarding expansion

Conference realignment has always been a part of college sports, but when Oklahoma and Texas both agreed to leave the Big 12 in favor of the SEC something just felt different.

The following summer, UCLA and USC announced their decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, an indication that we were entering a new era that was moving away from the five power conferences. The Big 12 quickly responded by adding UCF, BYU, Houston and Cincinnati to form an even 12 teams again and stay afloat.

All had been calm since then, until last week when Colorado decided to leave the Pac-12 to join the Big 12. The move seems like it could possibly end the Pac-12, which now has nine members, with other conferences actively trying to recruit who is left. At this point, it is just a matter of time until the Big Ten and SEC strike again, but what will happen with the Big 12, Pac-12 and ACC in the meantime?

Here are five programs the SEC should at least reach out to in order to gauge interest in potentially joining the program.

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The ACC seems to be the conference easiest for the pickings outside of the Pac-12 right now and it is just a matter of time until the Big 10 and SEC start making their attempts to steal. Clemson has one of the strongest athletic departments in the country right now and has been trending in the right direction for a long time now. Proximity wise they are already very close to both UGA and South Carolina so it makes sense, but man the football conference would be loaded then.

This would mutually benefit both parties. Clemson, who was on top of the college football world just a few years ago, would appreciate playing an SEC schedule. The fans wouldn’t mind it either.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Yellow Jackets were one of the charter members of the SEC in 1933 before leaving in 1964. Based out of Atlanta, they are in the heart and soul of SEC country and would add in another big city to cheer for the SEC. The only issue is Georgia Tech has struggled to find much success in any major sport in recent years but they have wanted to get back to their SEC roots for some time now.

Georgia Tech would likely be interested, but the SEC would likely explore other options first.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The reality is it is unlikely that the Irish ever actually join a conference. They make too much money being independent and don’t want to have to play an SEC schedule week in and week out when they have a good set-up that has proven to get them into the Playoffs. But, it is really interesting to think how loaded the conference would be with the biggest brand in all of college sports added to it.

Contrary to Georgia Tech, the SEC would certainly be interested, but the Fighting Irish likely wouldn’t even entertain the idea.

TCU Horned Frogs

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Just when it seems like the Big 12 is back in good standing, it would be the most SEC move ever to come in and swoop TCU right out from under their nose. TCU helps provide more access to the Dallas-Fort Worth on the recruiting trail while also being a school that is backed very well financially. They have proven they can compete at a national title level, but the question is how do Texas and Oklahoma feel about it?

This would be an interesting one. TCU has had some success, but how would they fare in the SEC? This would ultimately come down to a money-driven decision by the Horned Frogs’ administration. Overall, extremely unlikely

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The worst-kept secret in conference realignment talk right now is the SEC’s interest in Florida State. They have a historical football program and have been great at basketball over the last decade or so. The Noles are already diehard rivals with the Gators and just fit into the conference too perfectly. Imagine a world where Oklahoma and Florida State are playing one another for the SEC Championship game. Amazing.

This pairing makes too much sense. Whether it’s the location, the history or the traditions, the Seminoles appear destined to be an SEC program at some point in the future.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire