Five undrafted players from 2022 NBA Draft worth watching

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kurt Helin
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Fred Van Vleet. Udonis Haslem. Alex Caruso. Duncan Robinson. Gary Payton II. T.J. McConnell. Joe Ingles. Gabe Vincent.

That is just the tip of the iceberg of undrafted players making a difference on NBA rosters. Some big-name players didn’t hear their name called at the 2022 NBA Draft — Shareef O’Neal out of LSU, Shaq’s son, for one (he will play in Summer League for the Lakers).

Here are five names you may not know but are worth watching both at Summer League and over the coming couple of years. Players who could make a difference for their teams down the line.

• Dom Barlow, 6’9″ power forward/center, Overtime Elite. He signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs almost immediately after the draft.

Barlow was the best player in the OTE class this year, he has NBA size, length (7-3 wingspan) and athleticism. He can switch on defense and hold his own, and he showed some skill as a ball handler and shooter this past season. That said, Barlow is still raw and is a development project — the NBA Draft Combine scrimmages showed he has a ways to go to catch up to the speed of decision-making and reactions that have to happen. But he has all the raw tools. The Spurs are the perfect organization to bring him along.

Julian Champagnie, 6’8″ forward, St. John’s. He signed a two-way contract with the 76ers soon after the draft ended.

The brother of Justin Champagnie from the Raptors, the hope is the younger Champagnie brother can be a 3&D player at either forward spot. He was asked to do everything for the Red Storm offense last season and, in a positive sign, showed the ability to hit tough shots in college. If he can develop as a catch-and-shoot guy and prove he can defend better athletes at the next level, he could become a rotation forward in the NBA.

Justin Lewis, 6’7″ forward, Marquette. He quickly signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls after the draft.

He has the physical tools and athleticism that everyone hopes to find in a wing — 7-2 wingspan, physical and tough, can jump out of the building, can switch on defense and hit a jumper. He’s a force when playing downhill. Lewis was inconsistent and didn’t play with a high enough motor at Marquette to keep everyone happy, and there are concerns about his lateral quickness on defense. But he competes. Lewis could be a solid wing rotation player in a few years.

Jean Montero, 6’2″ guard, Overtime Elite. He has signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks, meaning he will play for them at Summer League, be invited to training camp, and get a bonus to join their G-League team (unless he plays his way onto the big club).

A pass-first point guard with impressive handles and quickness, he was a top-20 projection in this class back in early 2020, but his development seems to have stalled out. He’s considered undersized but without the athleticism to counter that, leading to concerns about his defense and ability to finish inside. The hope is that if his jumper can be developed, he could be a backup point guard.

Dereon Seabron, 6’5″ shooting guard, North Carolina State. He signed a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans almost immediately after the draft.

He’s quick and has a natural skill for getting downhill and into the paint against a defense (where he doesn’t shy away from contact and is a decent passer). That quickness and desire to get to the rim makes him fantastic in transition. However, if he’s going to stick in the NBA he must become a much better shooter (25.4% from 3 last season). His defense also is going to have to improve. He’s a project, but it’s hard to teach quickness and the ability to get downhill, so not a bad roll of the dice by the Pelicans.

Check out more from the NBA Draft

Winners, losers from the 2022 NBA Draft Grizzlies trade De’Anthony Melton to 76ers, trade up with Timberwolves Knicks add picks, clear cap space in trades with Thunder, Pistons, Hornets

Five undrafted players from 2022 NBA Draft worth watching originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Where are the best undrafted players going now?

    For many, draft night was a moment of celebration. For others, it was heartbreak as the day passed without their names being called. As usual, the best undrafted players are getting deals with NBA teams just after the Barclays Center event comes to ...

  • 'The Pistons Pulse': Did Troy Weaver have the best NBA draft night we've ever seen?

    The guys react to all we saw during the 2022 NBA draft, including what the Detroit Pistons collected: Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and Gabriele Procida.

  • Russian losses reach 34,530 personnel - General Staff

    "UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 24 JUNE 2022, 09:30 Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed 100 Russian servicemen. In total, the Russian invaders have lost 34,530 personnel since the start of the full-scale aggression.

  • Paolo Banchero joins Orlando Magic as first pick in NBA Draft

    Jeremy Sochan, who played basketball in Southampton and Milton Keynes growing up, was ninth pick for the San Antonio Spurs.

  • 2022 NBA Draft prospects: Best available undrafted players according to Krysten Peek

    After the lottery round, here's a rundown of the top talent and hidden gems left in the NBA draft.

  • Warriors value Patrick Baldwin Jr.'s basketball smarts over injury concerns

    Along with his natural talent, the Warriors think Patrick Baldwin Jr.'s basketball brain will take him a long way.

  • NBA trade rumors: Kyrie Irving to the Sixers probably isn't real, insider says

    Kyrie Irving shook the Sixers faithful on Thursday afternoon when he reportedly included Philadelphia on a list of potential trade destinations, and now we have more clarity. By Adam Hermann

  • 2022 NBA Draft: Tracking the undrafted free agents

    Not everyone heard their name called in the 2022 NBA Draft. These are the top prospects available as undrafted free agents.

  • Lakers sign Scotty Pippen Jr. of Vanderbilt to two-way contract

    The son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is now a member of the Lakers.

  • NBA Draft - Jalen Duren on joining Pistons: ‘It’s gonna be huge for me’

    The Memphis big man spoke with Yahoo Sports NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek at the Barclays Center after being selected 13th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

  • Shareef O'Neal Says Father Shaq Isn't Happy With His Decision To Enter NBA Draft: 'We'll Get Past It'

    Shareef O’Neal is looking to follow in his superstar father’s footsteps, but it seems as though Shaquille O’Neal has different aspirations for his 22-year-old son.

  • Lakers want Russell Westbrook to be a defense-first player if he returns to team

    Russell Westbrook averaged 18.5 points last season, one of the lowest totals of his career.

  • Ukraine steps toward EU membership, Russia advances

    STORY: Unfurling a 30-meter flag in front of the EU parliament, lawmakers and Ukrainians took a moment to mark Ukraine being granted candidate status for the European Union on Thursday (June 23).It's a move that will boost the country's morale as the battle with Russian troops for two eastern cities reaches a bloody climax.The approval of the Kyiv government's application by EU leaders in Brussels is just the start of what will be a years-long process.But it marks a huge geopolitical shift that will anger Russia as it struggles to impose itself on its neighbor.On Wednesday (June 22), Ukraine's President Zelenskiy said he had been in contact with multiple European leaders to shore up support."Since this morning I have continued the phone call marathon for the sake of a positive decision on the candidacy for Ukraine. Today - 11 leaders. Tomorrow I will continue similar marathon - we must ensure maximum support to our state."Friday will mark four months since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops across the border in what he calls a "special military operation". Russia has partially justified the action by pointing to Western encroachment into what Russia considers its sphere of influence.The West sees it as an unjustified war of aggression by Russia.The war of attrition in the Donbas in the east of Ukraine is most critical in the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, on opposite sides of the Siverskyi Donets River in Luhansk province.Russian news agency RIA Novosti released this footage late on Wednesday, said to be of fighting in the Lysychansk area.An adviser to Zelenskiy said the battle there is "entering a sort of fearsome climax".Russian forces were trying to encircle Ukrainian troops defending Lysychansk, a Ukrainian defense official said on Thursday.The Governor of Luhansk said separately that all Lysychansk was within reach of Russian fire and the Ukrainian troops there might retreat to new positions to avoid being trapped.Zelenskiy is due to speak at next week's NATO summit.On Thursday, the organization's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg pledged further aid."We will take further decisions to support Ukraine and other partners at risk, including with a comprehensive assistance package for Ukraine. I welcome that President Zelenskiy will address leaders at our summit. We will improve burden-sharing with more defence investment to do more together."

  • Knicks ‘all in’ to try and sign Jalen Brunson

    Rival NBA executives around the league believe the New York Knicks are "all in" to try and sign guard Jalen Brunson in free agency this summer following their draft night trades with more moves expected. The Knicks also hired his dad, Rick, as an ...

  • 2022 NBA Draft tracker: Live results, updates and grades of picks so far

    The 2022 NBA Draft is filled with intrigue, starting with the presumed top-3 prospects.

  • US Army lacks plan to modernize Apache helicopter, lawmakers say

    The Apache attack helicopter is expected to fly all the way into 2050, but the Army has not articulated its plans to modernize the aircraft. The House Armed Services Committee wants to see a more concrete plan from the service on the helicopter's way forward.

  • Ukraine accepted as European Union candidate in historic move prompted by Russia's invasion

    Despite the announcement, Ukraine faces a long process before it actually becomes an EU member state.

  • Warriors' hopes to retain Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II eclipse NBA draft

    The first and final priority for the Warriors, from CEO Joe Lacob to general manager Bob Myers to coach Steve Kerr, is to arrange the most complete reunion financially rational.

  • Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker back in the gym, weight room preparing for next season

    Phoenix Suns All-NBA first team selection Devin Booker was all smiles during JaVale McGee's JUGLIFE charity softball game Wednesday at Chase Field.

  • Payday: Aaron Judge wins it for Yankees on eve of salary showdown

    Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees have a hearing to determine the three-time All-Star's salary for the 2022 season.