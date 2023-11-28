Five UND football players named all-conference

Nov. 27—GRAND FORKS — Five UND football players were selected to the all-Missouri Valley Football Conference first and second teams on Monday.

The top UND honor went to Luke Skokna, who was named a first-team return specialist in helping the Hawks to a No. 1 ranking in the FCS in kick return yards.

Second team honors went to wide receiver Bo Belquist, offensive lineman Donny Ventrelli, linebacker Wyatt Pedigo and cornerback C.J. Siegel.

Skokna, who had a 100-yard touchdown return to open UND's win over North Dakota State in October, appeared in 10 games and had eight kick returns with a 37.9 yards per return average as the Hawks averaged a national best 27.83 yards per return.

Belquist was sixth in the league in receiving yards with 772 and had three games with more than 100 yards.

Ventrelli started every game at left guard as UND ranked No. 4 nationally in completion percentage (70.3 percent).

Pedigo started all 12 games at inside linebacker and led the nation with four fumble recoveries. He led the Hawks with 72 tackles.

Siegel started all 12 games at corner and his eight pass breakups tied for third in the Missouri Valley.

Offensive lineman Easton Kilty and linebacker Ted Mullin received all-conference honorable mention honors.