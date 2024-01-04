Advertisement

Five Trojans score in double figures as USC downs Cal

Pac-12 Network

USC men's basketball beat Cal 82-74 in Los Angeles on Jan. 3, 2023. Five Trojans; Boogie Ellis (15), Kobe Johnson (14), Isaiah Collier (13), DJ Rodman (11) and Bronny James (10) scored in double figures. Cal's Jaylon Tyson scored a game-high 23 points.