Five transfer portal targets emerging for Michigan football

The expansion of the transfer portal could not have happened at a better time for Michigan. The Wolverines have re-emerged as a national powerhouse since 2021 with two playoff appearances, two conference titles and a current perfect record.

Of course, this makes Michigan an attractive target for any athlete looking for a new home.

Last year, Michigan capitalized on its popularity by bringing in impact players Ernest Hausmann, Josaiah Stewart, Drake Nugent, AJ Barner, Josh Wallace and LaDarius Henderson.

With the coaching carousel kicking off and position battles starting to take form nationally, a number of names are starting to circle the portal. What elite talent can Michigan poach from other programs this cycle?

Walter Nolen, IDL, Texas A&M

Ahmed Hassanein, edge, Boise State

Domani Jackson, CB, USC

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire