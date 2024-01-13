Five transfer portal linebackers Colorado should target

Buff Nation was excited about the addition of DJ Lundy and his run-stuffing abilities at the linebacker position. Unfortunately, he’s now headed back to Florida State, meaning more work must be done to bolster Colorado’s linebacker room. So, where do the Buffaloes go from here?

Colorado needs another veteran voice in that group because, as its roster currently stands, the Buffs have a trio of senior LBs in LaVonta Bentley, Brendan Gant and Demouy Kennedy to go along with three redshirt freshmen as backups. While I’m intrigued by guys like Kofi Taylor-Barrocks and Morgan Pearson, here are five available transfer LBs Colorado should target:

Jaylen Wester (Florida Atlantic)

Syndication: Palm Beach Post

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

This name should sound familiar, as Colorado secured the commitment of LaJohntay Wester, the older brother of recent Buffs wide receiver commit Jaylen Wester. Wester played two seasons at Florida Atlantic, piling up 116 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Ethan Barr (Vanderbilt)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-3

Weight: 210

Barr is a recent addition to the transfer portal due to the coaching shake-ups across the country. The former Vanderbilt captain had committed to Washington but re-entered the portal after it was announced that head coach Kalen DeBoer was headed to Alabama. Colorado has dipped its toes in Commodore waters once already and Barr would be another great pickup.

Julien Simon (Tulsa)

Matthew Dobbins-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-2

Weight: 221

Julien Simon spent one season at Tulsa after transferring from USC and played in 12 games for the Hurricane while racking up 58 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

Mannie Nunnery (Florida)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-2

Weight: 205

Nunnery got spot duty for the Gators last season, playing in 12 games while registering 28 tackles and .5 sacks. Colorado has frequently looked to the Sunshine State for transfer talent, and getting a player with SEC experience is always beneficial.

Clayton Coll (Ball State)

Mickey Welsh-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-3

Weight: 235

A highly productive linebacker from Ball State, Coll has been granted a medical redshirt because of injury issues he sustained during the 2023 season. Before that, Coll had back-to-back 100-tackle seasons for the Cardinals.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire