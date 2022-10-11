Five top targets ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There is still a long way to go in the NFL season, but it’s time for teams to make some moves.

Contenders have begun looking at ways to bolster their rosters, while struggling teams may want to swap talented players for future assets. Organizations have until the Nov. 1 trade deadline to make deals with other teams, so expect the moves to pick up through the rest of October.

The Cleveland Browns pushed the first domino of trade season by acquiring linebacker Deion Jones from the Atlanta Falcons while swapping late-round 2024 draft compensation. Jones is a former Pro Bowler, but there are more prominent players who could be switching jerseys between now and Nov. 1.

Here are five of the top potential trade candidates right now:

The Carolina Panthers already started a fire sale with their coaching staff, and it might not be long before it reaches the roster.

The organization fired head coach Matt Rhule following a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. Carolina is now 1-4 and would get the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the season ended today. Getting that selection would give the team the chance to draft whichever quarterback it wants next spring, and it can begin shipping out top players to increase the chances of a premium first-round pick.

Brian Burns, D.J. Moore and Robbie Anderson could all help a winning team, but no name in Carolina shines brighter than Christian McCaffrey. The former All-Pro is looking more like his old self after injury-filled 2020 and 2021 seasons. His injury history – along with the $39.175 million on the next three years of his contract – could scare some suitors, but he could be a game-changer on whichever team gives the Panthers an offer they can’t pass up.

Kendrick Bourne was a positive contributor in his first season with the New England Patriots, but his role has decreased significantly in 2022.

Bourne has just 10 catches for 139 receiving yards and zero touchdowns in the Patriots’ first five games. A Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions marked the first time he played more than half of the team’s offensive snaps, per FantasyPros. The wideout was seen getting into an animated discussion with Bill Belichick during the game, though the head coach praised him on Monday.

Six receivers suited up for New England against the Lions, so the team has the potential to offload someone at the position. Nelson Agholor, who is second on the team in receiving yards, could be another name to watch in trade discussion.

It has been an eventful season for Kenny Golladay, but it certainly hasn’t translated to an on-the-field impact.

Golladay had two receptions for 22 yards in Week 1 and has not caught a ball since. He reportedly cleared out his locker following a Week 2 win in which he played two snaps. He saw the field more in Week 3 but again went without a catch. Making matters worse, he missed the New York Giants’ Week 5 London game due to a knee injury.

The wideout signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants in the 2021 offseason, and the team reportedly is willing to pay the “bulk of his contract” that would be sent along with Golladay in a potential trade. The Detroit version of Golladay might still be in there somewhere, but it remains to be seen if a team is willing to make that bet.

Robert Quinn could be the top prize for any team looking to make a defensive upgrade ahead of the 2022 trade deadline.

The three-time Pro Bowler enjoyed a vintage season in 2021, racking up 18.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. He has come back to earth this year, as he has one sack through Week 5.

The Chicago Bears are 2-3 with a chance to reach .500 against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 6. If the Bears begin to slide further in the standings, it might make sense for them to offload Quinn, who is under team control through 2024.

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Las Vegas Raiders

Clelin Ferrell may not be living up to the billing of a No. 4 overall draft pick, but he could still intrigue a team seeking help in the pass rush.

Ferrell has only registered 3.5 sacks since the start of the 2020 season, his second in the NFL. He has not started a game for the 1-4 Las Vegas Raiders yet this season and only has four tackles across five games.

The Raiders likely wouldn’t get much back in a Ferrell trade since he will become a free agent after the season, but that might incentivize a team to take a shot on a former first-rounder and see what he can prove during the rest of the season.