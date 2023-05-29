The five top-rated Ohio State “athlete” recruits since 2000

We have been diving into some of the more highly touted recruits in Ohio State history. We recently discussed the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, guards, center, defensive ends, defensive tackles, inside linebackers, outside linebackers, cornerbacks, and safeties We wanted to look into the history of recruiting players listed as athletes. Players listed as athletes are typically out-of-the-box versatile prospects and this list will surely be interesting.

Some exciting names are on this list. Even though 247Sports‘ recruiting rankings only go back to 2000, there are some memorable names. It is always fun to reflect on how some of these guys performed and whether they lived up to expectations.

Some of the guys that just missed the cut are Lamaar Thomas, who transferred to New Mexico, Brendon White, who was an Ohio State legacy that transferred to Rutgers, and Jordan Fuller who turned into a star.

L'Christian Smith, Class of 2018

247Sports Composite Rating .9454

L’Christian Smith has just joined his third school after not seeing time at Ohio State, the wide receiver transferred to Cincinnati and failed to see time and will now try his hand at Western Kentucky.

Former Buckeye WRs Garyn Prater and L’Christian “Blue” Smith were very popular after the game ended. pic.twitter.com/UTUUpiS1VQ — Tom Orr (@TomOrr4) September 7, 2019

Corey Brown, Class of 2010

247Sports Composite Rating .9454

Corey “Philly” Brown was a three-year starter at Ohio State and earned All-Big Ten twice. Brown was a speedster who snagged 145 career receptions for 1,750 yards and 15 touchdowns before going undrafted in 2014.

(2012) Corey Brown returns a punt for a TD in a blowout win over Nebraska pic.twitter.com/ioSpCSHkRj — Autumn 11 CFB (@Autumn_Eleven) October 22, 2020

Torrance Gibson, Class of 2015

247Sports Composite Rating .9613

Torrance Gibson was a former five-star left-handed dual-threat athletic quarterback out of the state of Florida. He never found his footing at quarterback for Ohio State and made the position change to wide receiver. He again struggled to see the field and transferred to both Cincinnati and Mississippi Gulf Coast at the JUCO level.

Sometimes I sit & think Torrence Gibson could’ve been a great OSU WR or Cincinnati QB (transferred). Idk what circumstances, mistakes/otherwise, & won’t speculate, lead to neither happening, but I wish we got to see him reach his full potential.

👇Burrow to Gibson ‘16 Spring Game pic.twitter.com/dm8roGRmB1 — Kevin ❌ (@KevinMcCune) November 19, 2022

Jerome Baker, Class of 2015

247Sports Composite Rating .9697

Jerome Baker was such a fun player to watch in high school and I thought he would honestly get a shot at running back, but linebacker was likely the better option considering he tallied 159 career tackles, seven sacks, and two interceptions before declaring for the NFL early and getting drafted in the third round.

Curtis Samuel, Class of 2014

247Sports Composite Rating .9721

Curtis Samuel is the definition of an athlete and saw the field immediately at Ohio State at both running back and wide receiver. Samuel only spent three years in Columbus before moving on to the NFL, but he did earn All-American honors before being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Curtis Samuel (2014-2016) 1,286 Rushing Yards / 15 TDs

1,249 Receiving Yards / 9 TDspic.twitter.com/79K5NWx0rm — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) May 25, 2023

