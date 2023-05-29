The five top-rated Ohio State safety recruits since 2000

We have been diving into some of the more highly touted recruits in Ohio State history. We recently discussed the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive tackles, guards, center, defensive ends, defensive tackles, inside linebackers, outside linebackers, and cornerbacks We wanted to look into the history of recruiting safeties.

Some exciting names are on this list. Even though 247Sports‘ recruiting rankings only go back to 2000, there are some memorable names. It is always fun to reflect on how some of these guys performed and whether they lived up to expectations.

This list only confirms the insane wealth of talent Ohio State has had at the safety position. Some of the guys that just missed the cut are Erick Smith, a prized recruit from Glenville, Dustin Fox, who started all four years, and Josh Proctor, who is coming back for his last season in 2023.

Isaiah Pryor, Class of 2017

247Sports Composite Rating .9712

Isaiah Pryor actually finished his college career at Notre Dame after only starting four games in three seasons with Ohio State, Pryor moved on and found mixed results with the Fighting Irish as well only starting four games in his two seasons there.

This is just bad. Isaiah Pryor looks completely lost. I’ve said that way too many times today. pic.twitter.com/vjf1QCf9wj — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) October 21, 2018

Eugene Clifford, Class of 2007

247Sports Composite Rating .9849

Eugene Clifford was a five-star high school All-American from Ohio and didn’t disappoint on the field as a true freshman as he saw action in four games, but was eventually suspended and even later charged with battery and he decided to transfer to Tennessee State. Clifford played two seasons at Tennessee State and was All-Ohio Valley both times.

Tyreke Johnson, Class of 2018

247Sports Composite Rating .9876

That’s right another transfer, Tyreke Johnson. The former five-star prospect from Florida, Johnson saw action as a redshirt freshman, but his time decreased the next season and he elected to transfer to Nebraska for 2021 and only saw action in two games and none in 2022. He left the Nebraska program in the spring.

Tyreke Johnson does everything right except make the tackle. pic.twitter.com/Ic5g1sT9G9 — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) November 9, 2020

Vonn Bell, Class of 2013

247Sports Composite Rating .9876

Vonn Bell was a five-star prospect from the state of Georgia and is the first person on this list to live up to expectations. Bell started all three years at Ohio State and even earned All-American honors before declaring early and being drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Vonn Bell bringing some attitude to the #Panthers secondary pic.twitter.com/xtLbO0wZit — Unnecessary Bluntness Owner/Coach/QB (@DuncOnDemand) May 25, 2023

Sonny Styles, Class of 2022

247Sports Composite Rating .9937

Sonny Styles reclassified to join last year’s crop and is expected to be a major difference-maker in year two. Styles is an Ohio State legacy as his dad was Loreno Styles, who played at Ohio State from 1992-1994.

Sonny Styles is supposed to be a senior in HS. pic.twitter.com/C0K9ywKnNz — Menace 2 Sports (@Menace2Sports) September 18, 2022

