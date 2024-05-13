Five titles captured by coverage area student-athletes at state middle school track and field

May 12—Four student-athletes and one relay captured championships May 11 during the middle school state track and field meet held at Hilliard Darby.

Perry eighth-grader Emily Mechenbier, who was profiled earlier this spring in The News-Herald after recording the nation's best middle school shot put throw, surpassed that throw at state with one even better.

Mechenbier reigned as state champion in shot put with a throw of 53 feet, 5 inches, bettering her 52-10 at the Salem Invitational. She continues to have the nation's best mark in the event, according to MileSplit.

Not only did Mechenbier go 53-5 in the competition, on her third throw. Laudably, she was 50-plus throughout her six throws, including a 52-3 and 52-8 to close.

She also took fifth in discus with a best effort of 109-6.

Mechenbier had Perry company with gold upon returning north, as Traxton Richards captured boys pole vault. Richards cleared 13-9 on his first try.

Richmond Heights enjoyed an impactful day, getting an individual double from Jaylen Edwards and a first from its 4x200-meter relay.

Edwards prevailed in 400 with a time of 50.98 seconds and in 200 with a 22.72.

He anchored Richmond Heights' victorious 4x2, teaming with Cordale Scott, Garry Pritchett Jr. and Emiere Lemons to turn in a 1:34.03. Richmond Heights was also second in boys 4x1 with a 45.62.

Geneva's Taylor Schiemann was girls 1,600 runner-up, recording a 5:19.85.

Richmond Heights' Kyrsten Ginn was third in 100 (12.54) and sixth in 200 (26.21), and Beachwood's K'dyn Tate-Harris took fourth in 100 (12.54) and seventh in 200 (26.23).

Mayfield's Antonio Steele (200 hurdles, 25.72) and Beachwood's Meena Abdul-Basser (400, 59.27) each logged third-place finishes.

Other News-Herald coverage area podium placers May 11 were Mentor Memorial's Ashlyn McKinney (fourth, shot put; 42-9), South Euclid Memorial's boys 4x8 (seventh, 9:14.98) and Destiny Johnson (fourth, 100 hurdles; 15.68), Kenston's Rory Booher (sixth, 110 hurdles; 15.79), Beachwood's girls 4x2 (third, 1:49.72) and Hawken's Kadyn Grattan (eighth, 1,600; 4:45.61).