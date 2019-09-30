Five times F1 drivers rebelled against team orders: Were they right or wrong?

Throwing shade: Mark Webber was not happy with Sebastian Vettel's actions at the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2013 - Getty Images Sport

After the Russian Grand Prix, team orders have again become a talking point in Formula One.

The instructions at Ferrari generated most of the interest in a particularly dull grand prix for on-track action. Ferrari's pre-race agreement initially worked but was an example of them overthinking their strategy. It caused them problems.

In the end, they had to deal with a driver who felt he had done everything he was asked to and another who flatly refused to comply with his team's instructions, several times, thinking that he stuck to the agreement and was the faster driver. Ferrari then took matters into their own hands and compromised Vettel's race, swapping their drivers at the pit stops.

The rights and wrongs can be debated but it marks a significant moment in the Vettel-Leclerc dynamic. When a driver so flatly refuses to comply with orders, division is almost inevitable and trust erodes. Not that Leclerc hasn't been averse to disobedience this season, either.

With fast drivers in top teams some kind of flare-up almost becomes an inevitability. It's happened before and it'll happen again.

Below we take a look at some of the most infamous instances of drivers disobeying orders and look at what happened next and give our verdict on whether they were right or wrong.

2013: "Multi 21, Seb" - Vettel overtakes Webber against orders in Malaysia

An unhappy Mark Webber after the 2013 Malaysian Grand Prix Credit: Reuters

The demeanour and attitude of Vettel outside the car could hardly be any different to the man in the cockpit. Tempestuous, driven, single-minded and occasionally petulant, he is reminiscent of his countryman Michael Schumacher in many ways. We've seen this a lot in recent seasons but it was there in his Red Bull days, too.

In the closing stages of the 2013 Malaysian Grand Prix, race leader Mark Webber led a Red Bull 1-2. At that point team orders were applied with the mystical code "multi 2-1". It was an order for the drivers to turn down their engines and finish in formation, with Webber leading.

But Vettel ignored it and the two went racing. Vettel passed Webber unexpectedly on the opening part of the lap before Webber tried to fight back. Team principal Christian Horner wasn't happy and his two cars were dangerously close to colliding, throwing away a 1-2. "This is silly, Seb. Come on," Horner said.

Webber, though, couldn't retake the lead and Vettel took a controversial win. The Australian was incensed in the cool-down room and said that Vettel would be protected by the team, despite his disobedience.

What happened next:Horner and Vettel tried to defuse the situation and the German initially apologised for his actions. But going into the next race in China he took it back, saying that he deserved to win because he was faster. Webber retired from F1 at the end of the season.

Verdict: On balance, a little wrong. But Vettel was (and is) clearly not averse to asserting his dominance. But he viewed this as payback for an earlier incident where Webber squeezed him against the wall in Brazil in 2012 as he was fighting for the title.

1989: The Prost/Senna rivalry ignites at Imola

Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost's relationship broke down in 1989 Credit: AFP

The two most memorable and famous clashes between these two all-time greats happened on track in Japan in consecutive years. Those moments were title-deciding. But it was in the middle of the 1989 season that their relationship truly broke down, with team orders at McLaren coming into play.

After Gerhard Berger's Ferrari crashed horribly, bursting into flames, the race was red flagged. Once it restarted, Prost beat Senna off the line before the Brazilian passed Prost at the tight Tosa corner. Prost believed there was an agreement not to pass at that corner.

Prost was incensed but Senna believed the move was done before the corner, and that any disagreement from the Frenchman was invalid. Senna led Prost home by 0.2 seconds. At the next race Prost said he wanted nothing to do with the Brazilian. And things didn't get any better that season.

What happened next:Prost crashed into Senna at the Japanese Grand Prix at the end of the year, securing the world title but not without further controversy after Senna was disqualified for incorrectly rejoining the track. Prost then left McLaren for Ferrari and the two clashed in Japan again, this time Senna driving into Prost at the first turn, handing the Brazilian the title.

Verdict: Senna was right. It's a race and the move was clean.

2007: Alonso takes matters into his own hands in Hungary

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton's time at McLaren was...tricky to say the least Credit: PA

If ever there was an instructive example of the dangers of having a young talent and an established one in a top team, Hamilton vs Alonso in 2007 is it. Alonso came to McLaren a double world champion, having won the title in 2005 and 2006. He thought he would be the team's number one, especially when up the untested rookie Hamilton.

But Lewis Hamilton wasn't any rookie and fought toe-to-toe with the Spaniard throughout the season. Alonso then started to believe the team was against him. Going into the Hungarian Grand Prix, Hamilton led Alonso by just two points in that standings. That weekend, Alonso took matters into his own hands in qualifying but only after he thought Hamilton had stitched him up by failing to let him through on their first quick runs in Q3, despite McLaren's orders.

At this point, there was a complex procedure in qualifying with "fuel burn" laps. But in short, Hamilton disobeyed orders to let Alonso past for their first runs, leaving the drivers out of sequence.

Ron Dennis was not amused with Alonso's actions Credit: REUTERS

After the first runs Hamilton was fastest and Alonso came into the pits first due to Hamilton's refusal to obey team orders and stopped for new tyres. It should have been Hamilton in first. Alonso didn't want to waste his chance for payback. With just 1 minute 50 seconds left on the clock, he stayed in the pit box for an additional 10 seconds with Hamilton waiting behind. This ensured that there was not enough time for Hamilton to get out to complete a final quick lap.

Alonso went quicker and took pole position, leaving team boss Ron Dennis and his team-mate furious. Alonso was given a five-place grid penalty for the incident. Hamilton started from pole and led every lap on the way to victory.

What happened next: The Alonso and Hamilton relationship soured further and neither driver was able to win the championship, as Kimi Raikkonen took the honours for Ferrari. Then came the complicated spygate saga; McLaren's internal divisions were huge and Alonso left for Renault at the end of the year.

Verdict: So, so, so, so wrong. Beyond the pale. That said I am sure it was as amusing to Alonso as it was infuriating to Hamilton.

2016: Hamilton backs up Rosberg to help title hopes

Nico Rosberg announced his retirement following his 2016 title win Credit: PA

At the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton trailed Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg by eight points. By that stage their working relationship was beyond difficult. Hamilton had led Rosberg home in the previous three rounds, reducing Rosberg's 23-point lead. But to win the title by a single point, Rosberg only had to finish second with Mercedes clearly the fastest car.

Hamilton led from pole position, Rosberg behind. He knew that his best chance of winning the title was to back Rosberg up into the pack rather than giving him the space to take a comfortable second. And that's what he tried in the race, despite Mercedes' protestations to pick up the pace.

It was obvious but it nearly worked, with Vettel trying a move on Rosberg in the closing stages. But Rosberg held his nerve and top spot in the championship.

What happened next: Hamilton insisted, rightly, that anyone else would do the same thing. "What am I supposed to do? Just sit there and let the dude win the championship?" Rosberg, having conquered his greatest challenge, announced his shock retirement from F1 with immediate effect.

Verdict: Right. Mercedes had already won the constructors' title, Hamilton had to do everything he could within the rules to win the championship. Anyone else would have done the same.

2013: Massa (finally) has enough of Ferrari team orders

Felipe Massa was done with Ferrai's team orders by the end of 2013 Credit: EPA

There are several key moments in Felipe Massa's Ferrari career. Like the life-threatening injury he sustained in the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2009 and the nearest of near misses in the world championship the year before. "Fernando is faster than you" at the German Grand Prix in 2010 is up there. In short, his time at the Scuderia will always be associated with team orders.

At the end of 2013 it was announced that Massa would leave Ferrari for next season. As such, he had no interest in following team orders and was still fighting to stay on the grid for 2014. "Multifunction strategy A. Multifunction strategy A. Now, please," was the order from the pit wall. In other words, let Alonso past. But Massa had enough of team orders by this point and raced his race. Alonso got by anyway, though.

What happened next: Massa left for Williams and Alonso endured another unfulfilled season with Ferrari before (seemingly) ending his F1 career at a struggling McLaren in 2018.

Verdict:It's only fair that a team player like Massa gets some payback. And Fernando Alonso was only mathematically in the championship fight; Vettel would secure it at the next race in India. Right.