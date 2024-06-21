Five-time winner Derek Hayes set to defend City Golf Championship

Defending champion Derek Hayes will front a 22-player field in the annual City Golf Championship at Berkley Hills Golf Course beginning Friday.

The three-round event will continue Saturday and Sunday.

Hayes has won five City Golf titles, including three of the past four years and five of the previous seven.

“I’ve had a decent amount of success lately, but I think every one of them has been close,” Hayes said.

“Every one of those tournaments has been down to the last couple holes. I expect another competitive event. It’s a strong field again.”

Hayes shot back-to-back 65s in the 2023 second and third rounds to win in comeback fashion on the par-71 Berkley Hills course. Brady Moran, who led the first two rounds in 2023, also is back in the field.

Thomas Facciani – who won the City Championship in 2012, 2019 and 2022 – will play in a veteran trio with Hayes and Dave Murgas at 12:30 p.m. Friday.

“We’re starting to see a new generation,” Hayes said. “We’re becoming the older guys. There are younger guys playing and that’s exciting.”

The field also includes groups Tony Orlandi, Jacob Blough and Ben Strollo (12:40 p.m. tee time); Quintin Dziabo, Brady Moran and Brennen Moran (12:50); Jack Ankeny, Nolan Pritts and Sam Sharbaugh (1); Connor Schafer, Dane Domonkos and Tim Smith (1:10); Zach Beneke, Warren Reitz and Josh Purchase (1:20); Aaron Patalune and Gregory Heider (1:30); and Brady Gates and Christian Dryer (1:40).

“It’s going to be a battle,” Hayes said. “I’m hoping Sunday afternoon we’ll have a chance to pull off another one.”

