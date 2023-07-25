Five-time Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham reunites with Saints in NFL comeback attempt

The New Orleans Saints are turning back the clock.

The team announced Tuesday that it has signed Jimmy Graham, a five-time Pro Bowl tight end whose lone All-Pro season came with New Orleans 10 years ago, to a one-year contract. Graham, 36, did not play last season, last appearing in 2021 for the Chicago Bears.

The Saints announced the move in a series of social media posts, including one that showed an image of an unleveled goal post from a 2013 game after he had bent it following one of his trademark celebrations, when he would dunk the football over the crossbar. In a separate post, Graham also announced the decision with an image of him about to dunk the ball over the crossbar.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Graham worked out for the Saints on Monday, coach Dennis Allen said in a news conference.

"We felt like that was a good addition for that room," Allen said. "We've got some young ascending players in that room. … We've got some young players that we feel good about and are looking to develop, and we felt like Jimmy was the perfect fit for that room."

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

In his prime, Graham was a lethal red zone weapon, thanks to his size (6-foot-7) and leaping ability. Graham played basketball at the University of Miami for four seasons and his athleticism translated well on the football field, where his agility and frame made him a difficult cover for linebackers and safeties.

Advertisement

In his 12 NFL seasons, Graham has caught 713 passes for 8,506 yards with 85 touchdowns. He was originally a third-round selection for the Saints in the 2010 NFL draft and spent his first five seasons in New Orleans.

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

Graham's most productive campaign came with the Saints in 2013 when he paced tight ends in every major receiving category (86 receptions for 1,215 yards) and led the NFL with 16 touchdowns.

Graham became the standard in New Orleans for tight ends in only his five seasons there, setting franchise records in receptions (386), yards (4,752) and touchdowns (51). In Saints history for all players, he ranks second in receiving touchdowns and sixth in total scores, catches and receiving yards.

Advertisement

He also played for the Seattle Seahawks (2015-17), Green Bay Packers (2018-19) and Bears (2020-21).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jimmy Graham, New Orleans Saints reunite with one-year contract