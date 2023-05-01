Five Tigers sign undrafted free agent contracts with NFL franchises

Last weekend was a special weekend for Auburn football, as five players were taken in the 2023 NFL draft.

Derick Hall led off day two by being taken 37th overall by the Seattle Seahawks, and Tank Bigsby followed suit by being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 88th overall pick.

Saturday was a busy day as three more Tigers were taken. Colby Wooden and Anders Carlson will be heading north to Wisconsin after being drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the 116th and 207th overall respectively. Owen Pappoe was included in day three’s haul after being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in round five with the 168th overall selection.

Auburn’s draft class was impressive, as five players overall heard their names called. The total is up from just one last season as Roger McCreary was the only Tiger to be selected in the 2022 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans in round two.

Not only were five players selected in the NFL draft, but five others were able to join an NFL franchise by signing undrafted free agent contracts.

Here’s a look at the five other Tigers who will get the shot to prove their worth in the NFL.

Eku Leota

New team: Carolina Panthers

John Samuel Shenker

New team: Las Vegas Raiders

Shedrick Jackson

New team: Cincinnati Bengals

Kilian Zierer

New team: Houston Texans

Brandon Council

New team: New York Jets

