Five Tigers named to Athlon Sports All-SEC preseason team

Here we go, it is list season again.

Many lists will be released over the next three months as college football fans prepare for another exciting season. Athlon Sports has kicked off “list season” by releasing its’ picks for the All-SEC preseason team.

Georgia and Alabama lead the way as far as representatives go, as each program has placed 15 and 12 on the list respectively. LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri, and South Carolina all reached ten or higher.

Auburn did not quite have as many listed, as only five Tigers were selected. However, the outlook is bright, as three transfer portal additions made the cut.

Here’s a look at Auburn’s selections in the Athlon Sports All-SEC preseason team.

Jarquez Hunter

Jarquez Hunter earns Auburn’s highest honor by earning a spot on Athlon Sports’ second team. Hunter is expected to become the Tigers premier back after Tank Bigsby’s departure to the NFL. In two season’s at Auburn, Hunter has rushed for 1,261 yards and 10 touchdowns.

D.J. James

D.J. James is the first member of the Tigers’ defense to make the cut, doing so as a third team defensive back. James had a great first season at Auburn after transferring from Oregon by recorded 37 tackles and a pick six.

Justin Rogers

The first Auburn transfer to be mentioned by Athlon Sports is former Kentucky DL Justin Rogers. Rogers recorded 61 total tackles in three seasons at Kentucky, and looks to breakout with the Tigers in 2023.

Brian Battie

USF transfer Brian Battie was one of college football’s best running backs last season by rushing for 1,185 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is best known for his returning ability, however, as Athlon Sports gives him third team returner honors. In three seasons at South Florida, Battie accumulated 1,427 yards on 59 returns.

Austin Keys

The final selection from Auburn is Ole Miss transfer Austin Keys. Keys saw minimal action during a two-season career at Ole Miss, only playing in 17 games. He played in all 13 of the Rebels games last season and made 39 total tackles. He is included in the All-SEC 4th team, and hopes to improve his stock this season as a starting linebacker.

