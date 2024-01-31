Five thoughts on Colorado football’s finalized 2024 schedule

We’re another day closer to Colorado playing its first game back in the Big 12 Conference. Fans can now start planning their upcoming fall as the Buffaloes’ 2024 football schedule was released on Tuesday.

Although some opposing teams should be familiar to Buffs fans, a new crop of rivals and cities awaits Colorado in the new-look Big 12. Other Pac-12 teams joining the Big 12 include Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and BYU will also be entering their second year in the conference.

After another grueling nonconference slate, Colorado’s first Big 12 game will come against Baylor in Boulder.

Below are five thoughts on Colorado football’s 2024 schedule:

Can the Buffaloes sell out an NFL stadium?

Colorado’s Nov. 23 game against the Kansas Jayhawks will played at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. Nearly every game the Buffs played in last year was a sellout. Can the Buffaloes and Jayhawks pack an entire NFL stadium?

Colorado's nonconference slate is brutal

As is typical for the Buffaloes, they scheduled a demanding nonconference schedule for 2024. The season kickoffs at Folsom Field on Aug. 31 against the cream of the crop in the Football Championship Subdivision, North Dakota State, which sports a 9-4 all-time record against Football Bowl Subdivision teams. Colorado then heads out on the road for back-to-back rivalry games against Nebraska and Colorado State.

Old faces and new places

Moving to the conference portion of the schedule excites me because Colorado will be playing some unfamiliar teams. The Buffaloes will be in “Prime” country on Sept. 28 to face UCF in Orlando and will later welcome the Cincinnati Bearcats to Boulder on Oct. 26.

Old rivalries renewed

Having grown up watching Colorado play smashmouth football in the Big Eight and Big 12, it’s a joy for me to see teams like Kansas State, Kansas and Oklahoma State back on the schedule. Add in teams such as Utah and Arizona that made life miserable for Colorado in the Pac-12, and the Buffs have a rivalry-filled 2024 schedule.

No long road trips or home stands

Colorado’s schedule is incredibly balanced between home and away games. Splitting the season into halves, the Buffs have three road games and three home games in each half of the season. CU will never play two home games in a row and will only play back-to-back road games once. The final 10 games of the season will alternate between road and home contests. I can’t remember a schedule ever looking this balanced.

