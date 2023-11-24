Five things to watch in UNC-NC State regular-season football finale

Can you believe that college football is nearing its end?

The last week of regular season play is this coming weekend, but we’ll have a December full of conference championships and bowl games.

UNC is already bowl-eligible, but its Saturday finale at N.C. State is more highly-anticipated. Carolina tends to better against its Raleigh rivals, while its track record in bowl games is not great (1-6 in last seven appearances).

The stakes are high for this game, as the winner could clinch third place in the ACC. This doesn’t mean as much nowadays, as the conference has gone division-less, but a win in the finale would be a huge morale-booster going into Bowl Season.

The Tar Heels have been struggling since a 6-0 start, dropping three of their last five games, while the Wolfpack have consecutive wins against Clemson, Miami, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

Regardless of how the game plays out, there’s one thing we know for certain – Carter-Finley Stadium is going to be rocking.

What exactly should you be paying attention to in Saturday’s 8 p.m. kickoff? We’re here to tell you.

How UNC plays in the middle quarters

Nov 4, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs as Campbell Fighting Camels linebackers Lakeem Rudolph (5) and Taylor Behl (17) defend in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Quarters two and three doomed UNC in last weekend’s lost at Clemson.

The Tigers outscored the Tar Heels, 28-7, in the second and third quarter. N.C. State also scored all 35 of last weekend’s points in the middle quarters, holding off a late charge from Virginia Tech in a 35-28 win.

Fans will be tuned into how Carolina’s offense plays in quarters two and three, but its defense will need to step up, too.

How much trouble will the Wolfpack defense give UNC?

Nov 18, 2023; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson (11) reacts over Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) after a sack during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s one consistency about the N.C. State football program, it’s how strong the defense plays.

The Wolfpack are led defensively by Payton Wilson, one of the 2024 NFL Draft’s top eligible linebackers. Wilson has 123 tackles (second-closest player has 66), five sacks, two interceptions and fumble recoveries apiece, plus a defensive touchdown.

As a whole unit, N.C. State has only allowed opponents to score 30+ points twice (win vs. Marshall, loss vs. Notre Dame).

Carolina has proven to produce against some top-ranked defenses in the past (Miami, Syracuse), but the Wolfpack might be the best unit UNC has faced in 2023. The Tar Heels struggled at Clemson this weekend, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see the same in Raleigh.

How much energy will each team play with?

Nov 18, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver J.J. Jones (5) celebrates with wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) after making a touchdown catch against Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

No matter how much success or struggle a team has found in its season, rivarly games always bring out the best in players.

UNC-N.C. State has provided plenty of fireworks in the past two years. Carolina’s held late leads in both matchups, only for the Wolfpack to suddenly find its offensive groove.

I expect more fireworks year, with teams trading touchdowns, three-and-outs and big hits. Carter-Finley is going to be rocking on Saturday night, both on the field and in the stands.

Will N.C. State continue its hot streak?

Nov 18, 2023; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) runs the ball against Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The Wolfpack are as hot as any team right now, winning their past four games.

This is pretty surprising, considering N.C. State was 4-3 mid-season and dealing with a quarterback change. Brennan Armstrong began 2023 as the starter, only to re-take over the starting gig, when M.J. Morris announced he’d redshirt the remainder of 2023.

The Wolfpack offense isn’t wowing by any means, but it does just enough to win games. A poor UNC defense could provide N.C. State a golden opportunity to win its fifth straight.

Can the Tar Heels avoid late-game mistakes?

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire