Five things to watch in UNC’s football trip to Death Valley

For seemingly the first time in forever, UNC will be playing a football game on the road.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Tar Heels head down to Clemson for the first time since 2014. Carolina met the Tigers in last year’s ACC Championship game, with the latter dominating 39-10.

UNC, once a team with College Football Aspirations after six straight wins, is now just playing for a better bowl game. Clemson, also a formerly Top-10 team, watched its season go down the drain after losing to Duke in Week 1.

The Tar Heels aren’t hot, per se, but they have won their last two games after two straight losses. The Tigers JUST became bowl eligible last weekend, thanks to their defense smothering Georgia Tech in their sixth overall win.

Clemson has not been kind to UNC, winning the last five matchups in the series. Carolina hasn’t beaten the Tigers since 2010, a 21-16 victory in Chapel Hill, plus it hasn’t won consecutive games in the series since 1997.

If UNC wants to snap its long losing streak to Clemson, this might be the year to do it. The Tigers will almost surely reload next year, while Carolina is likely losing star quarterback Drake Maye to the NFL draft.

Clemson shut down Georgia Tech...will it do the same to UNC?

Nov 11, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) sacks Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech scored on its first possession at Clemson last weekend, setting the tone for what appeared to be another upset victory.

Would you believe us if we told you the Yellow Jackets didn’t score again until the fourth quarter?

The Tigers’ defense played arguably its best game in 2023, intercepting Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King four times and – in the first half – limited him to one passing yard.

UNC’s offense is significantly better than the Yellow Jackets’, with Maye and running back Omarion Hampton two of the country’s best players. Carolina consistently puts up 31 points per game, scoring over 100 points in the past two games.

The Tar Heels haven’t had trouble moving the ball against top defenses already this year (Miami, MInnesota), so I don’t expect they will against Clemson.

Will Omarion Hampton become the leading rusher in college football?

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

With 15 more rushing yards, Hampton overtakes Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon II for the most in college football.

Hampton could momentarily hold the title Saturday, as UNC and Clemson kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET, but the Cowboys and Houston kick off 30 minutes later.

Hampton has 100 yards in five straight games, so there’s no doubt he’ll surpass Gordon at some point. When Saturday is over, will Hampton be the leader?

Which defense will show up for UNC?

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) and defensive lineman Kevin Hester Jr. (98) and defensive back Marcus Allen (29) celebrate in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

I was scared UNC’s defense would struggle last weekend.

Not because of the fact the Tar Heels let UVA and Georgia Tech obliterate it, but because they faced a backup quarterback in Grayson Loftis.

Carolina has a recent history in struggling against backups – Taisun Phommachanh and Ben Finley, to name a few. They almost let Loftis and Duke win last weekend, but a Noah Burnette field goal and timely offense sealed a UNC win.

Clemson has one of the ACC’s better quarterbacks in Cade Klubnik, plus a talented running back duo in Will Shipley and Phil Mafah. These three, plus the Tigers’ young receiving corps, could wreak some havoc on Saturday.

Will UNC reach consecutive 9-win seasons?

Nov 12, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with offensive lineman Diego Pounds (61) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

UNC’s football program has made drastic improvements in recent years, but it still is nowhere near a consistent, ACC contender.

Here’s a stat to back that up – the Tar Heels haven’t won nine games in consecutive seasons since the last century, when they enjoyed 10-win campaigns in 1996 and 1997.

Carolina could do that in Death Valley, but it’s Clemson Homecoming Weekend. If you’ve ever been to a homecoming game, regardless of the venue, you know that it typically brings a larger crowd.

Which winning streak will end?

Dec 3, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) recovers a fumble during the third quarter of the ACC Championship game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

You’ve heard the old saying plenty of times – all good things must come to an end.

Well, that saying will actually come into play Saturday.

UNC and Clemson are both riding two game winning streaks, both of which started after disappointing road losses. Carolina has a golden chance to beat a quality opponent on the road, while the Tigers beating a ranked team would be a strong mark in an off season.

I think Clemson will pull this one out, but it’ll be a high-scoring battle.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire