Five things to watch as LSU hosts Texas A&M on Saturday

LSU will finish its regular season on Saturday against Texas A&M. It’s an early one, with the game kicking at 11 a.m. CT.

At 8-3, 10 wins are still on the table for LSU. But the story remains Jayden Daniels playing his final game in Tiger Stadium with the Heisman race heating up.

Daniels hasn’t shied away from the spotlight, embracing the Heisman headlines. Head coach Brian Kelly’s helped too, making it a point to campaign.

On the other side, Texas A&M is looking to end another disappointing year on a high note. After moving on from Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies are led by interim head coach Elijah Robinson.

Here’s what to watch for on Saturday when LSU and Texas A&M take the field.

How does LSU handle Texas A&M up front?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The strength of Texas A&M is its defensive front.

Its strong against the run and the Aggies rank 10th in stuff rate and fourth in line yards allowed. Against the pass, A&M leads the nation in sack rate.

This unit is full of blue-chip recruits and for all the talk of A&M talent not panning out, that doesn’t hold true here. This group gets after it.

But this LSU offensive line could be the Aggies toughest test all year. The Tigers lead the nation in offensive line yards per carry and rank second in PFF pass blocking grade. Brad Davis’ unit is nominated for the Joe Moore award, annually given to the best OL in the country.

The best offensive line A&M faced to date is Miami, way back in week two. The A&M defense struggled, allowing 8.4 yards per play, the worst total its allowed all year.

LSU has the explosive play advantage

The Daily Advertiser

For how good the Aggies have been on defense this year, they’ve had some trouble with explosive plays.

Texas A&M ranks 108th in 20+ yard plays allowed and and 112nd in 10+ yard plays allowed.

And even though A&M is typically strong against the run, its allowed big plays here and there. The Aggies rank 78th in 10+ yard rushing rate.

On the other side, the LSU offense is the most explosive in the nation. LSU’s ripping off 20+ yards on 13% of its plays, the best mark in the country by a significant margin. On the ground, nearly 20% of LSU’s runs are going for 10 yards or more.

This spells trouble for an A&M defense that struggles to contain big plays.

Does Malik Nabers set LSU's all-time receiving record?

The Daily Advertiser

Malik Nabers enters Saturday in reach of a couple of program records.

Nabers needs four catches to set the program receptions record and 144 yards to set the yardage record. If Nabers’ recent performance is any indication, it’s going to be close. He’s averaging seven catches for 141 yards over his last four.

But 144 yards is a lot, even for the nation’s leading receiver. Nabers has surpassed that total just three times this year.

A&M lacks a shutdown corner, which could work in Nabers’ favor. The Aggies top graded corner is Josh DeBerry, who’s allowed 27 catches for nearly 500 yards this year.

Nabers is also looking to become the ninth receiver in LSU history to join the 20-touchdown club.

Can LSU's young corners make more progress?

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Due to injuries and other issues, LSU’s had to rely on a group of young and inexperienced corners the last three games.

Sage Ryan and Javien Toviano have seen the bulk of the action in that span with Ashton Stamps and Laterrence Welch getting some run too.

Ryan, a former five-star, has been LSU’s best DB in recent weeks. Ryan ranks top 10 in the SEC in snaps per reception and targets to go along with two PBUs since the Alabama game.

A&M receivers got the best of LSU last year, winning one-on-one matchups to make critical plays. The Aggies offense has struggled this year, but the receiver room remains talented and they’ll make plays if the QB can get the ball there.

LSU’s young corners still have a lot to prove and they’ll get another chance against the Aggies on Saturday.

What's the Texas A&M QB situation?

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies quarterback room has been quite the saga in 2023.

Connor Weigman opened the year as the starter and was one of the best QBs in the sport in September.

But after four games, he was ruled out for the year and A&M turned to former LSU QB Max Johnson.

Johnson was serviceable, but struggled with pressure and was unable to find consistency. He’s missed the last two games with a rib injury and is questionable for Saturday.

The last time Johnson played in Death Valley, he led a game-winning drive against this A&M team in Ed Orgeron’s final game.

If Johnson doesn’t go, it’ll be Jaylen Henderson making his third straight start. He’s been good enough so far, averaging 10 yards per attempt with four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire