Five things to watch for when Florida hosts McNeese State

Florida’s first game of the 2023 season provided more questions than answers for the fans, but the Gators’ Week 2 matchup against McNeese State should be a nice bounce-back contest before facing Tennessee in Week 3.

Still, UF needs to show some major improvement against the Cowboys, and any miscues will be overanalyzed. That’s why scheduling an FCS opponent for the home opener is a bit of a double-edged sword.

Florida’s offense needs to match the 52 points that Tarleton State put up against McNeese last week, and the defense needs to avoid any early gaffes (such as the 70-yard touchdown scored by Utah on the first drive of the season).

Here are five questions we’ll be asking as we watch Florida take on McNeese State.

O running backs, where art thou?

Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

There’s no way to sugarcoat it….

Florida’s rushing attack failed to live up to the lofty expectations set by fans and coaches after a strong season from Montrell Johnson Jr. and Trevor Etienne in 2022. The duo combined for 31 yards on 10 carries, underwhelming everyone.

McNeese isn’t Utah, though, and the offensive line should hold up better against FCS competition. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Billy Napier call a few plays to get them in the end zone, either. Florida won’t beat Tennessee without a confident run game. Preparation for the Vols starts on Saturday.

What will Eugene "Tre" Wilson III's role be on Saturday?

Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Eugene Wilson III was one of the best players on the field last Saturday, even in a Gators loss. He hauled in both passes they targeted him on and gained 18 of his 24 yards after the catch. Wilson also contributed to the run game as well with a nine-yard sweep.

He’s now listed as a starter on the depth chart, replacing Kahleil Jackson, who is dealing with an injury. Wilson should see an increased role this week, and Florida could keep him in longer than the other starters if the score gets out of hand. If he performs as well as last week, Wilson could be a candidate to break out nationally against Tennessee.

Can the defense show up at the beginning of the game?

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Florida’s defense wasn’t that bad during Week 1, but it was too late by the time they started playing their best football. That needs to change this week, and there’s little doubt that Florida has the talent to dominate McNeese if everyone is doing their job. But the pressure of a live game can lead to miscues, such as the 70-yard touchdown given up early against Utah.

If the Gators can’t stop McNeese early, they won’t be able to do it against the SEC later on in the season. A shutout is the goal, but a field goal here and there won’t hurt.

Can Florida clean up the penalties?

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Billy Napier likes his team to play a clean game, but Florida was penalized rather often against Utah to open the season. The offensive line committed a few false starts that backed UF up and cost the Gators a few first downs, but the most egregious penalty was due to an error from the coaching staff.

Of course, I’m referencing the punt return with two No. 3s on the field.

Napier took full responsibility for the mistake and vowed to call a quicker, more efficient game this week. Simply put, Florida isn’t good enough to shoot itself in the foot and survive.

If the mental mistakes start popping up against McNeese State, it’s time to worry.

You good, Adam?

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

Don’t worry, folks. Our editor-in-chief Adam Dubbin is doing just fine, but the same can’t be said for Florida’s starting placekicker Adam Mihalek.

Mihalek split the uprights on his first attempt last Saturday, but he pushed the ball wide right on a 31-yard attempt later on. Mihalek is a fine kicker, but he’s been unable to remain consistent as starter. It’s unclear what’s keeping Trey Smack behind him — likely accuracy given he’s trusted on kickoffs — but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him get a few kicks in if Mihalek continues to struggle.

Mihalek is a great story and has proven himself as an effective placekicker for Florida. But he needs to take that next step this season, and the clock is ticking.

