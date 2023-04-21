Five things to watch for in Colorado football’s spring game

We are now one day away from what’s expected to be an electric spring game for the Colorado Buffaloes under the tutelage of head coach Deion Sanders.

There will be plenty of new faces to check out, formations to break down and the first real run of the year for Ralphie.

It’s strange to think that this will be the first time that fans get to see the new-look Buffaloes live and in living color given how much access we’ve all been granted to the program since Coach Prime’s first day. Needless to say, everyone is excited.

Here are five things you should be looking out for in Saturday’s spring game, which kicks off at 1 p.m. MT on ESPN:

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire