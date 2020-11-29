Five things to watch for in 49ers' Week 12 showdown against Rams

Five things to watch for in 49ers' Week 12 showdown vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The San Francisco 49ers return from their Week 11 Bye to face a Los Angeles Rams team seeking their third-straight win of the season. As the 49ers sit on the outside looking in at the playoff race, the team looks to improve their chances heading into their Week 12 divisional rematch against the Rams. Here are five things to watch for in the final regular season meeting between both clubs.

1. COVID-19 Precautions

Over the team's Week 11 Bye, the 49ers were hit hard with nine players landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Since, three have been activated, however several starters remain, including left tackle Trent Williams and rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk﻿. Players on the list would need to pass three-consecutive negative tests prior to returning to the active roster, putting several players in jeopardy heading into Sunday's tilt.

Additionally, three other 49ers did not practice on Thursday and Friday due to precautionary measures due to illness. Tight end Jordan Reed and linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles are all questionable for the Week 12 divisional match.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that two members of the Rams had Covid results that required "further testing." Although it has not been disclosed if the results in question involve players, coaches or staffers, Friday's practice was canceled out of caution.

Both situations are worth monitoring heading into the weekend.