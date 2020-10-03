Five things to watch for in 49ers' Sunday night clash with Eagles

Five things to watch for in 49ers' SNF clash with Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The San Francisco 49ers return home under the bright lights of primetime to face the Philadelphia Eagles on "Sunday Night Football." There are a number of storylines between both clubs, as the Eagles seek their first win of the season and the 49ers aim to stay competitive amid a stacked NFC West.

But no other storyline trumps the number of injuries suffered between the clubs. Between both teams, 24 players have landed on the week's injury reports. The next-man-up philosophy will be key in which team comes up victorious on Sunday. Here are five things to watch for during Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Eagles.

Depth Will Be Tested

The 49ers are certainly dealing with their share of injuries just three weeks into the season. Last week, San Francisco pulled off a decisive victory over the New York Giants without their starting quarterback, running back, tight end, center, wide receiver, linebacker, defensive tackle, both cornerbacks and both defensive ends.

Fortunately, the 49ers have relied on depth to rally the team through the first quarter of the season. The Eagles are in a similar boat. Philadelphia had 14 players listed on Thursday's injury report ahead of Sunday's showdown, including nine players who did not participate in practice.

The Eagles are already without top pass catchers Jalen Reagor (thumb) and Dallas Goedert (foot). Receivers J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf), John Hightower (illness), DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) all missed multiple practices this week.

Defensively, starting right corner Avonte Maddox is working through an ankle injury. Depth pieces on both rosters are likely to be called upon to fill various voids on Sunday night.