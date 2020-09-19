Five things to watch for as 49ers seek redemption vs. Jets in Week 2

Five things to watch as 49ers look to bounce back vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's no question the 49ers are seeking redemption following their Week 1 divisional loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers have the opportunity to do so, as they take their first of back-to-back trips to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets in Week 2. San Francisco enters Sunday with a number of changes to their roster, including the addition of a veteran wideout and the loss of an All-Pro cornerback. Here are five things to look for in the 49ers Week 2 matchup against the Jets.

More of Gore

Outside of San Francisco looking to redeem themselves, the next biggest storyline is the 49ers matchup against the franchise's all-time leading rusher and fan favorite, Frank Gore. Heading into his 16th NFL season, the Jets signed Gore to a one-year deal back in May. Gore, 37, spent the 2019 with the Buffalo Bills, rushing for 599 yards and two touchdowns while splitting time with Devin Singletary. Last season, Gore passed Barry Sanders for third on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 15,347 yards.

Gore is likely to see an uptick in snaps on Sunday with Jets running back Le'Veon Bell on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury. After stepping in for Bell in the Week 1 loss to the Bills, Gore led the team with 24 rushing yards on six carries. Although it's hard to root against him, 49ers fans will have to curb their enthusiasm in the Week 2 matchup.

