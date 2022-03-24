Five things we think we took away from Ohio State’s pro day

Another Ohio State football pro day is in the books, and as usual, it did not disappoint. Over 100 of the NFL’s finest personnel were on hand at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center to watch guys like Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Haskell Garrett, and Thayer Munford do their thing, and there were plenty of rave reviews to be had along with highlights we’ve already shared.

But what can we take away from what we saw Ohio State players doing on Wednesday? What kind of impressions were made, who stood out, and what does it all mean for the upcoming 2022 NFL draft?

Well, we’re glad you want to know because here are five takeaways from Ohio State football’s 2022 pro day on Wednesday.

C.J. Stroud got on NFL radars early

Mar 23, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud throws the ball as part of the Ohio State Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Facility. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

There were some eye-popping performances by Ohio State NFL draft hopefuls on Wednesday, but perhaps the most impressive was from a guy that’s not even draft eligible yet — quarterback C.J. Stroud. He was brought in to throw passes to receivers Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, and he drew rave reviews from scouts and other NFL types in attendance.

You can bet he’s in the minds of those same scouts, executives, and coaches a year early. If he has a season anywhere close to what he’s expected to do this fall, look for his draft stock to rise up to the level of the moon and beyond for the 2023 NFL draft that he will be eligible for.

The Ohio State receivers wowed

Ohio State football pro day results, personalized notes from Ryan Day

Mar 23, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson runs after making the catch during the Ohio State Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Facility. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

I mean, you kind of knew it would be the case, but both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave showed why they both will likely be taken in the first round of the draft. Olave was as smooth as ever and was elite at tracking the deep ball. Wilson had the burst, body control, and hands we’ve seen for the last three seasons.

Story continues

It’ll be interesting to see which receiver goes off the board first, but I’d be surprised if both didn’t cement hearing their names being called on the first day in Vegas. Those two are going to be fun to watch at the next level.

Don't forget about Master Teague

Mar 23, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Master Teague III works out as part of the Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Facility. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

If you are like me, you feel a little robbed of seeing what Master Teague could have been at Ohio State had it not been for injuries and weird circumstances beyond his control. He was an athletic beast on Wednesday and had to leave the NFL guys with some things to think about as they pulled out of the parking lot.

Not only does Teague look like he was chiseled up on Mount Olympus, but he almost jumped out of the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, ran a blazing fast 40 for a guy that’s as powerful as he is, and carried and conducted himself the way we’ve been accustomed to seeing from him. Don’t be surprised if an NFL team takes a chance on Teague because of all that he brings to the table.

The NFL loves itself some Ohio State pro day action

Mar 23, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel watches drills during the Ohio State Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Facility. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

When you lead all college football programs in all-time first-round NFL draft picks, the word gets around. It’s no secret that Ohio State’s pro day is one of the most attended of any program, and we saw that again on Wednesday.

It was a packed parking lot and house at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with over 100 of the NFL’s finest (officially 104), taking in all the scarlet and gray flair. Ohio State attracts visitors, especially when you churn out football widgets like the Buckeye factory does on a yearly basis.

Ryan Day continues to be a great ambassador for Ohio State

Mar 23, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks on during the Ohio State Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Facility. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Some coaches get the X’s and O’s of the game. Others are great people managers. Still, even some have a way with the media and recruiting. However, I don’t know that there’s a guy out there that gets all of it like Ryan Day does.

Look, I know there’s not a national championship ring clinging to his finger yet, but he continues to impress in all aspects. You’d think pro day would be a time to relax and enjoy the moment, but Day was there making sure the program shined. He was available, present, and accomodating to the media. Heck, even after the day was complete, he shared a profile of each player that took part complete with results and a personalized message for each.

Day has been there for his players, started several mental health initiatives, recruited a high level, and won a ton of games. He’s just scratching the surface of what he will eventually become, and Ohio State is in good hands.

Now, about adding one of those crystal ball things in the trophy case …

[vertical-gallery id=88609]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1