Five things we think we learned from Ohio State football’s blowout of Michigan State

This Ohio State football team seems to keep getting better and better with every challenge thrown in front of it. Injuries? No problem? First road game of the year? Fughetaboutdit. A game against a physical opponent? OK.

It’s all coming together even without the benefit of a fully healthy team. And while we have to be careful with still waiting to see what happens against a really, really good team, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the first game of the year vs. Notre Dame was just that — the first game of the year.

The Buckeyes just went to East Lansing and pasted the Spartans by a score of 49-20, and we’re reflecting back on the game to give you five things we think we learned about this team as we head off into the bye week.

Off we go like a TreVeyon Henderson off-tackle play.

Depth is a huge asset with Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson limps off the field and goes into the medical tent after a low tackle from Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley. Dallan Hayden now in the game for Ohio State at running back. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 8, 2022

It feels a little like stormtroopers, doesn’t it? Guys go down with injury or graduate and the next guy steps in and looks almost identical in ability and production. They even have helmets like in Star Wars.

That continues in 2022. Even without the benefit of some guys on defense, and without Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Miyan Williams, Ohio State is still putting up some ridiculous offensive numbers. It’s a testament to the recruiting and ability to keep kids in today’s world of the transfer portal an NIL deals.

We didn’t see the same on the opposite sideline. Michigan State has also been hit hard with injuries but simply doesn’t have the guys ready and able to keep things humming along.

It sure looks like the team is improving

Is Ohio State playing better on offense than last season? pic.twitter.com/eCikhx4TDp — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) October 8, 2022

Think about what we saw against Notre Dame in Columbus and then fast forward to what we’ve seen over the last few weeks. There has been noticeable improvement on both sides of the ball, but most especially on offense.

Story continues

Everyone just assumed the offense would start right where it left off in the Rose Bowl at the end of last season, but there were clearly some awkwardness and growing pains with Smith-Njigba going out early vs. the Fighting Irish.

You never want to see one of the best players on the team go out because of health reasons but the wide receivers that are behind him have gotten more game reps and continue to shine. Marvin Harrison Jr, Emeka Egbuka, and Julian Fleming would be WR1 in almost any other offense in America and they are getting better and better.

Is there a better receiver in college football than Marvin Harrison Jr?

This is just ridiculous by marvelous Marvin. Check out the Matrix type catch for a 19-yard TD. Buckeyes now up 42-13 and cruising early in the 2nd half. #GoBucks #OSUvsMSU https://t.co/bbQcoJjRXN — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 8, 2022

I know Jaxon Smith-Njigba is in his own class, but it’s time we think of Marvin Harrison Jr in the same light. He obviously has the genetic makeup with his father being who he is, but he possesses a rare blend of size, speed, hands, body control, and catch radius.

He’s most likely a future first-rounder and still has another season in the scarlet and gray. Some of the catches he makes are things you only see in “Matrix” movies and “Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon.” Who knows, he’s so well-rounded and explosive, maybe he can act too?

He’s going to be fun to watch the rest of this year and through next. Hopefully, he stays healthy, upright, and in the right frame of mind.

Ohio State is built to win several ways

There's a lot of scoring going on in East Lansing. TreVeyon Henderson caps off the latest TD with this 1-yard plunge. Buckeyes now up 28-13 still in the first half. #GoBucks #OSUvsMSU https://t.co/7JpMy1Lite — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 8, 2022

It feels like there are two different seasons for Big Ten teams. There’s the tail-end of summer weather when the schedule first kicks off, then there’s the end of the year when things start to turn colder in the Midwest.

There’s no doubt Ohio State has the passing attack and skill position players on the outside to do some pretty special things on offense when the weather is warm, but it was a snowy, cold, and gray day in Ann Arbor that spelled doom last year because of an inability to be physical and run the ball.

Not any longer.

The Buckeyes have a fantastic offensive line that can push piles and physical running backs that should play well in the cold of late October and November. Bring on the muck, the wind, and the weather.

In fact, bring on Michigan.

Ohio State should be ranked No. 1

Day said the message to the team before the game is that Ohio State is trying to do something that isn't normal and be the best team in the country. That means going to be exhausted every night so you aren't leaving anything on the table. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) October 6, 2022

I know Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and Clemson fans will feel much differently because of the fan-colored glasses they have on, but I don’t know how you objectively watch college football and don’t see this Ohio State team as the most complete and most dynamic and talented team in the country.

It also doesn’t really matter much because it’s all about the College Football Playoff rankings that won’t come out for the first time until November 1.

However, if it weren’t for the Week 1 impression the national media types and poll voters seem to be holding onto, the Buckeyes would be ranked No. 1. Georgia, Alabama, and the rest of the teams showing up high in the rankings have all had more warts at times than what we’ve seen from Ohio State.

And when you look at where each team is right now, the Buckeyes sure look and feel like a team that’s playing their best football and on an upward trajectory.

[listicle id=98082]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire